In Memoriam: The Lives We Lost to Road Violence in 2018

As the ball prepares to drop, it looks like 2018 will be the safest year ever on the roads of New York City. As of Dec. 28, 197 people died in vehicle crashes this year.

That’s the lowest figures since the city began keeping tally in 1910, as the Automobile Age began [PDF]. The total number of traffic deaths is down nearly 12 percent from the 222 deaths in 2017. The 197 deaths include 112 people walking and 11 people biking. The cycling deaths are the lowest since 1996 at least, even as ridership has increased dramatically.

Pedestrian fatalities, meanwhile, increased slightly, from 106 last year to 112 through Dec. 28 this year. All of the cyclists and all of the pedestrians were killed by car, truck or bus drivers.

But in the almost five years since Mayor de Blasio unveiled his multi-agency “Vision Zero” effort, the overall trend is clear: The combination of broad policy reforms like speed cameras and the citywide 25 mph speed limit and targeted interventions like street redesigns and fleet modernization have brought cyclist and pedestrian fatalities to all-time lows.

The de Blasio administration should take credit for hundreds of saved lives. So should the members of Families for Safe Streets, who have spent the last four years campaigning to end the carnage.

Still, reckless drivers continue to wreak havoc on city streets. Far too often, drivers who injure and kill are absolved of responsibility by police and district attorneys.

To honor the dead, even if local prosecutors do not, we present our annual tribute to the people lost this year to violent drivers. Please share your remembrances in the comments section.

Myriam Nino, 82, Killed Walking in Queens (Post)

Jun Sum Yim, 77, Killed Walking in Queens (Streetsblog)

Mercedes Dearmas, 61, Killed Walking in Manhattan (Post)

Phil O’Reilly, 71, Killed Walking in Queens (Streetsblog)

Kevin Flores, 13, Killed Biking in Brooklyn (Streetsblog)

Basid Miah, 23, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (News)

Toolia Rambarose, 70, Killed Walking in Queens (Streetsblog)

Unnamed Female, 83, Killed Walking in Queens (Streetsblog)

Sumiah Ali, 27, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Streetsblog)

Steven Morales, 36, Killed Biking in Queens (Streetsblog)

Unnamed Male, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Streetsblog)

Troy Williams, 50, Killed Walking in the Bronx (News)

Abigail Blumenstein, 4, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Streetsblog)

Joshua Lew, 1, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Streetsblog)

Unnamed Male, 50, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Streetsblog)

Elise Hellinger, 58, Killed Walking in Queens (Streetsblog)

Lucille Raphael, 75, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Brooklyn Paper)

Willy Dominguez, 27, Killed Walking in the Bronx (AMNY)

Dorothy Parker, 65, Killed Walking in Brooklyn (Brooklyn Paper)