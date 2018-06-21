Richard Brown: Misdemeanor Plea for Driver Who Dragged Senior to Her Death and Fled

Again and again, Richard Brown signs off on favorable plea deals for hit-and-run drivers who kill people, when he files charges at all.

Jun Sum Yim
Jun Sum Yim

A Queens motorist who earlier this year dragged a senior to her death and left the scene had the top charge against her downgraded to a misdemeanor, in accordance with a plea agreement with District Attorney Richard Brown.

Queens DA Richard Brown
Queens DA Richard Brown

At around 7 a.m. on January 10, Jun Sum Yim, 77, was crossing Parsons Boulevard at 32nd Avenue, in the crosswalk with a walk signal, when 58-year-old Geum Min hit her with a Toyota Corolla while turning right onto Parsons, according to the Times-Ledger.

“The criminal complaint said Yim was knocked to the ground, went underneath the Corolla and was dragged for 193 feet as Min continued to drive,” the Times-Ledger reported. “According to the complaint, Min did not stop or report the accident.”

Min reportedly went on with her day, driving to work at Flushing Hospital — where Yim was pronounced dead — and home when her shift ended. After she was arrested hours later, she told investigators she thought she had hit “a chunk of ice or something.”

Brown initially charged Min with felony leaving the scene, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.

To win a hit-and-run conviction in New York, prosecutors must prove a motorist knew or had reason to know a collision occurred. Min admitted knowledge of the collision. But Brown declined to take the case to trial, opting instead to allow Min to plead to a misdemeanor leaving the scene charge, according to court records.

The case fits the pattern of Brown signing off on favorable plea deals for hit-and-run drivers who kill people — notable exceptions being when he declines to bring charges in the first place.

The original felony charge against Min carried a sentence of one to seven years in prison. The class A misdemeanor she pled to has a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Ultimately, what’s most important is whether Min’s deal with Brown will keep her from operating a motor vehicle, which she is obviously incapable of doing without endangering other people. License sanctions, if any, won’t be made public until she is sentenced.

Min’s next court appearance is scheduled for August.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

How Seriously Does Queens DA Richard Brown Take Hit-and-Run Killings?

By Brad Aaron |
As family members rallied for justice for Queens hit-and-run victim Ovidio Jaramillo yesterday, District Attorney Richard Brown agreed to drop felony charges against another driver who left a pedestrian to die in the street. Raul Reyes hit Kamil Gorski with a van on Metropolitan Avenue on the evening of February 3, 2015, knocking the victim to the roadway, according […]

Richard Brown: Probation for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Kamil Gorski

By Brad Aaron |
A driver charged with a felony for the hit-and-run death of a Queens pedestrian was sentenced to probation as a result of a plea deal from District Attorney Richard Brown. Raul Reyes and a second driver hit 36-year-old Navy veteran Kamil Gorski on Metropolitan Avenue on February 3, 2015, according to Brown’s office. Gorski died at Elmhurst Hospital. Brown did not […]

Curb Jumper’s License Revoked Six Months for Killing Mallory Weisbrod

By David Meyer |
Dimas Debrito, the curb-jumping driver who killed 24-year-old Mallory Weisbrod and injured two others last August, pled guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and failure to exercise due care leading to serious physical injury. He will also agree to a six-month license suspension. In another case, a driver will receive six months jail time after […]