MTA

Parking? Lots! Trump Aide on Anti-Congestion Toll Push is Married to Manhattan Garage Magnate

February 20, 2025
Eric Adams

The Sound of Silence: Mayor Adams Ducks Questions About Trump’s Move to Kill Congestion Pricing

Mayor Adams refused to stand up for New York City transit riders.

congestion pricing

NYC Subway Riders to Trump: Drop Dead

"For him to cancel congestion pricing is insane. It just shows that he doesn’t really care about New Yorkers," said one straphanger. "He's a scumbag," said another.

Today's Headlines

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Dizzoner The Mayor Edition

Mayor Adams was less than happy to take questions on congestion pricing as Gov. Hochul moved to limit his power. Plus more news.

congestion pricing

Trump Withdraws Federal Approval for Congestion Pricing, Blowing Hole in Transit Budget, as MTA Files Lawsuit

The $9 toll is a burden on "working class" residents, according to DOT Secretary Sean Duffy, who ignored the millions of working-class regional residents who depend on transit.

Streetsblog USADevelopment

Talking Headways Podcast: How Big Box Stores are Destroying the Fabric of America

Congestion pricing news

congestion pricing

The Explainer: What To Know About The MTA’s New Congestion Pricing-Backed Debt

You asked for it, you got it: a 2,000-word explainer on municipal bond sales.

Bus Speed

MTA Drivers: Slowest Bus in Manhattan Is Faster Since Congestion Pricing

"I think ever since congestion pricing, driving in the city has gotten better. I feel it," one bus driver told Streetsblog.

congestion pricing

The Stakes Are High For Congestion Pricing Mitigation In The Bronx

South Bronx residents already choked by auto pollution aren't taking the MTA's promised congestion pricing mitigations as a given.

Congestion Pricing

Earth to Albany: Don’t Pander to Every Driver in the City with Toll Exemptions

Two-dozen of the state's leading good governance groups demanded that the legislature reject bills that would gut congestion pricing.

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: King Donald the First Edition

Congestion Pricing

Hochul Finally Finds Her Voice in Defending Congestion Pricing From ‘King’ Trump

Gov. Hochul scorned President Trump for killing congestion pricing, finally loudly and proudly standing up for the tolling program.

Protected Bike Lanes

Safety First on Third: DOT Numbers Show a Roadway Safer for All Users

Say it again: Bike lanes make roadways safer for all users.

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor in a Whirlwind Edition

Mayor Adams will learn more about his fate today. Plus other news.

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: A Mayor Without an Administration Edition

Four deputy mayors are resigning. Where does that leave our fair city? Plus other news?

Donate to Streetsblog

Streetsblog relies on reader support to continue producing original reporting and commentary about livable streets. We’re an independent part of OpenPlans, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit — which means all donations are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.
Investigations

City Council

‘Progressives’ Turn Council’s Transportation Policy Over to Republicans

Roadway safety is simply not a priority, a Streetsblog analysis reveals.

NYPD Chases

Crashes Soar in Astoria Precinct Where High-Speed NYPD Pursuits are Up

Police in Queens's 114th Precinct continue to engage in high speed chases, endangering pedestrians and cyclists and breaking the department's stated rules.

e-bikes

How an Ex-Delivery Worker Upended NYC’s Streets

Ou Zhou, a former delivery worker who founded Fly E-Bike, has hit it big selling fast, low-cost electric bikes and mopeds to delivery workers, transforming New York City streets in the process. But with concerns growing about fires from lithium-ion batteries and more scrutiny on the way, can his electric empire survive? Co-published today with Curbed.

Parking Placards

SPECIAL REPORT: Fake Chaplains, Faithless Scam

"Park like an animal, but kosher," reads a recent ad for chaplaincy training and placards for "graduates." But it's all fake.

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Presidents Day Edition

We'll take the day off for the holiday, but we'll still give you a full roundup of news.

Cross Bronx Expressway

State DOT Finally Offers Up Proposal To Repair the Cross Bronx Without Expanding It

An option that doesn't involve a parallel road that carries highway traffic but still creates a new east-west connection, had not initially been on the table.

Streetsblog USAPresident Trump's Second Term

U.S. DOT Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has promised to call on Congress to slash vast funding for climate and DEIA.

Bicycling

Friday Video: Catch the Green Wave

Even the Times loves it.

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Pressure on City Hall Edition

The MTA needs more and more money from the city — is Mayor Adams too distracted to ensure New York City gets bang for its buck? Plus more news.

Drivers are always talking about parking

NYPD

Too Much Illegal Parking Prompts Community Board to Reject New Housing

Even after the city greatly reduced parking mandates in the City of Yes initiative, parking is still at the center of many debates about new housing.

Parking Policy

Gov. Hochul Could Transform Our City with Parking Reform

Here's another take on why residential parking permits might be a good thing.

Parking

Analysis: Residential Parking Permits Would Be Bad for City Streets

Congestion pricing isn't driving more people to park Uptown — and even if it did, "hunting licenses" for parking spots wouldn't help.

Parking Policy

Another View: It’s Time for Residential Parking Permits

So people in the livable streets movement think residential parking permits might actually work. Read on...

Congestion Pricing

Congestion Pricing

Trump Can’t Legally Kill Congestion Pricing, But When Has That Ever Stopped Him?

New York's leaders can't take Donald Trump's threats to congestion pricing, and the constitutional order, lying down — but they might anyway.

President Trump's Second Term

Monday’s Headlines: Old Florida Man Shakes His Fist Edition

The so-called Leader of the Free World said he hated bike lanes. Plus other news in today's headlines.

Congestion Pricing

Wind in their Sales: Congestion Pricing is No ‘Toll’ on the Broadway Box Office

Despite doom prognostications, congestion pricing has not hurt Broadway's bottom line a bit — and, in fact, may be boosting it.

Congestion Pricing

Kirsten Gillibrand Trots Out Bogus FDNY ‘Toxins’ in Quest to Weaken Congestion Pricing

Gillibrand's solution to potential toxins in the subway is more automobile toxins in the air.