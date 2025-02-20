The Sound of Silence: Mayor Adams Ducks Questions About Trump’s Move to Kill Congestion Pricing
Mayor Adams refused to stand up for New York City transit riders.
NYC Subway Riders to Trump: Drop Dead
"For him to cancel congestion pricing is insane. It just shows that he doesn’t really care about New Yorkers," said one straphanger. "He's a scumbag," said another.
Friday’s Headlines: Dizzoner The Mayor Edition
Mayor Adams was less than happy to take questions on congestion pricing as Gov. Hochul moved to limit his power. Plus more news.
Trump Withdraws Federal Approval for Congestion Pricing, Blowing Hole in Transit Budget, as MTA Files Lawsuit
The $9 toll is a burden on "working class" residents, according to DOT Secretary Sean Duffy, who ignored the millions of working-class regional residents who depend on transit.
The Explainer: What To Know About The MTA’s New Congestion Pricing-Backed Debt
You asked for it, you got it: a 2,000-word explainer on municipal bond sales.
MTA Drivers: Slowest Bus in Manhattan Is Faster Since Congestion Pricing
"I think ever since congestion pricing, driving in the city has gotten better. I feel it," one bus driver told Streetsblog.
The Stakes Are High For Congestion Pricing Mitigation In The Bronx
South Bronx residents already choked by auto pollution aren't taking the MTA's promised congestion pricing mitigations as a given.
Earth to Albany: Don’t Pander to Every Driver in the City with Toll Exemptions
Two-dozen of the state's leading good governance groups demanded that the legislature reject bills that would gut congestion pricing.
Hochul Finally Finds Her Voice in Defending Congestion Pricing From ‘King’ Trump
Gov. Hochul scorned President Trump for killing congestion pricing, finally loudly and proudly standing up for the tolling program.
‘King’ Trump Pulls Approval for Congestion Pricing: Can He Really Do This? (Not Legally!)
On the one hand: no! On the other hand, well, he certainly thinks he can!
Safety First on Third: DOT Numbers Show a Roadway Safer for All Users
Say it again: Bike lanes make roadways safer for all users.
Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor in a Whirlwind Edition
Mayor Adams will learn more about his fate today. Plus other news.
Tuesday’s Headlines: A Mayor Without an Administration Edition
Four deputy mayors are resigning. Where does that leave our fair city? Plus other news?
‘Progressives’ Turn Council’s Transportation Policy Over to Republicans
Roadway safety is simply not a priority, a Streetsblog analysis reveals.
Crashes Soar in Astoria Precinct Where High-Speed NYPD Pursuits are Up
Police in Queens's 114th Precinct continue to engage in high speed chases, endangering pedestrians and cyclists and breaking the department's stated rules.
How an Ex-Delivery Worker Upended NYC’s Streets
Ou Zhou, a former delivery worker who founded Fly E-Bike, has hit it big selling fast, low-cost electric bikes and mopeds to delivery workers, transforming New York City streets in the process. But with concerns growing about fires from lithium-ion batteries and more scrutiny on the way, can his electric empire survive? Co-published today with Curbed.
SPECIAL REPORT: Fake Chaplains, Faithless Scam
"Park like an animal, but kosher," reads a recent ad for chaplaincy training and placards for "graduates." But it's all fake.
Monday’s Headlines: Presidents Day Edition
We'll take the day off for the holiday, but we'll still give you a full roundup of news.
State DOT Finally Offers Up Proposal To Repair the Cross Bronx Without Expanding It
An option that doesn't involve a parallel road that carries highway traffic but still creates a new east-west connection, had not initially been on the table.
U.S. DOT Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has promised to call on Congress to slash vast funding for climate and DEIA.
Friday Video: Catch the Green Wave
Even the Times loves it.
Friday’s Headlines: Pressure on City Hall Edition
The MTA needs more and more money from the city — is Mayor Adams too distracted to ensure New York City gets bang for its buck? Plus more news.
Too Much Illegal Parking Prompts Community Board to Reject New Housing
Even after the city greatly reduced parking mandates in the City of Yes initiative, parking is still at the center of many debates about new housing.
Gov. Hochul Could Transform Our City with Parking Reform
Here's another take on why residential parking permits might be a good thing.
Analysis: Residential Parking Permits Would Be Bad for City Streets
Congestion pricing isn't driving more people to park Uptown — and even if it did, "hunting licenses" for parking spots wouldn't help.
Another View: It’s Time for Residential Parking Permits
So people in the livable streets movement think residential parking permits might actually work. Read on...
Trump Can’t Legally Kill Congestion Pricing, But When Has That Ever Stopped Him?
New York's leaders can't take Donald Trump's threats to congestion pricing, and the constitutional order, lying down — but they might anyway.
Monday’s Headlines: Old Florida Man Shakes His Fist Edition
The so-called Leader of the Free World said he hated bike lanes. Plus other news in today's headlines.
Wind in their Sales: Congestion Pricing is No ‘Toll’ on the Broadway Box Office
Despite doom prognostications, congestion pricing has not hurt Broadway's bottom line a bit — and, in fact, may be boosting it.
Kirsten Gillibrand Trots Out Bogus FDNY ‘Toxins’ in Quest to Weaken Congestion Pricing
Gillibrand's solution to potential toxins in the subway is more automobile toxins in the air.