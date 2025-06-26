Thursday’s Headlines: (Re) Enter Eric Edition

That was fast: After Zohran Mamdani's stunning domination in the Democratic Primary for mayor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo read the tea leaves (aka the results), realized that he can't beat Mamdani in November and promptly gave up, the Post reported.

So then all eyes (well, all Republican eyes) turned to the once-dead politician and ongoing Trump cuckold Eric Adams, who promptly (and Trumply) announced that only he could beat Mamdani and "save" New York from his leftist good government, the Post and Gothamist reported.

As expected, with Cuomo gone, business elites rushed to embrace Adams because they're so terrified of Mamdani, according to Semafor. But then again, some elites are saying the quiet part out loud about who they really support and why. And Orthodox leaders are wondering, "Is Eric Adams good for the Jews?" The City reported.

Really? A distress call? And if so, shouldn't it be SOC (Save our City)?

Tthe Post is also flat out making shit up: Apparently elites are so "worried" about Mamdani's impending victory that they flooding brokers with calls to put their fancy apartments on the market. On the plus side, New Jersey is courting the traitors, according to a report in the conservative website Save Jersey. Maybe there should be a new reality show: "No Deal or Deal, NJ?"

But all you Richie Riches should take a moment to breathe, read this Times interview or this Gothamist story, and ask yourself, "Is this guy really someone I have to worry about? Sounds like a nice young man."

Like Cuomo, Eric Adams will soon learn that trying to become mayor by playing to people's worst fears makes them fear the person trying to play them to become mayor.

In other news: