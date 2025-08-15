Friday’s Headlines: Carlina, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

Jeff Coltin of Politico had a nice little scoop yesterday: Council Member Carlina Rivera of Manhattan will resign to take over the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, a non-profit.

She was term-limited anyway, but we're sad about Rivera's early departure if only because we so cherish her signature achievement: a 2018 bill that forces construction companies to build safe, protected, temporary detours whenever their work impinges upon an existing protected bike lane.

Untold numbers of cyclists have not gotten injured or killed thanks to this common-sense bill, which we obviously covered with great interest.

In fact, yesterday, we noticed a gorgeous example of Rivera's bill in action on Church Street near our posh Chinatown offices. Look at that temporary bike lane! It's a beaut!

This temporary bike lane is better than most real bike lanes. Thank you, Council member! Photo: David Meyer

In other news: