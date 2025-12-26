Streetsies 2025 (And Friday Video!): Vote for Your Favorite Clips of the Year

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Lights, camera, Streetsblog!

This year was a big one for Streetsblog’s fledgling video team — and not just because the Deadline Club honored us for bringing the fight for livable streets to the small screen. We started off the year by going viral for this clip of Queens City Council Member Vickie Paladino lashing out during a hearing, gaining us nearly 9 million views as of mid-December … but views aren’t everything!

So let’s take a walk down memory lane and re-visit some of our other favorite videos from 2025 — and don't forget to vote at the bottom (plus remember, all our end-of-year Streetsies coverage is archived here):

Riding the 7 train with Sean Manaea

There was so much suffering for Mets fans during the 2025 season — and the post-season! — but at least one fan favorite looks like he'll be wearing the orange and blue in 2026 (please, Steve, don’t let this age badly). So let's revisit the day when Dave Colon and I rode the 7 train to work with left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, a regular subway rider and flaneur.

We learned a lot about Manaea's love of the city, and we got to teach him about the MTA app.

Devin Williams, if you're reading this ... we'll be in touch.

Cops park like assholes

In “the sky is blue” news, NYPD cops keep parking on the sidewalk even though the Department of Justice told them to knock it off. Learn about "self-enforcement zones" and watch Deputy Editor David Meyer jump out from under a parked pickup truck in this award-winning video that got some … interesting responses.

Andrew Cuomo runs a stop sign

Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time, which is what happened when Streetsblog Summer Specialist Jonah Schwarz saw the ex-Gov roll right through a stop sign one day before the June primary — where he lost the Democratic nomination to Zohran Mamdani (coincidence? No way).

The Williamsburg Bridge off ramp sucks

The off ramp on the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg Bridge is not designed well, especially given how many cyclists use it daily: It’s the most popular bridge for two wheelers in the city, and in all of North America if you can believe it! So naturally, the NYPD is staking out the area to catch e-bike riders trying to navigate it.

Streetsblog Summer Specialist Yoshi Omi-Jarrett and I went out to Delancey on a warm evening to see it for ourselves and talk to cyclists who deal with the cluster. (Watch closely for the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of a bird-flying Gersh Kuntzman.)

Smoking a doobie in the bike lane

Just say no … to blocking the bike lane! For years, DEA agents have been parking in the bike lane on 10th Avenue in Chelsea, which is bad enough. When DOT widened the lane for more safety, the agents continued to believe they were above the law. How do you protest such an injustice? Kuntzman had some ideas (and his fight continues on).

You can watch the uncensored version over on YouTube.

Sean Duffy really doesn’t get congestion pricing

Sean Duffy went on CBS News to try and explain why congestion pricing is bad. So Dave Colon went on StreetsblogNYC YouTube to point out all the ways that Sec. Duffy was wrong about the tolling program.

A few months later, the whole staff (and the entire NYC press corps) chased him around Brooklyn and Manhattan to try and see him ride two stops on the subway ... oh boy.

What happened to outdoor dining?

Streetsblog’s Spring Video Intern Ilan Cardenas-Silverstein was the driving force behind this mini-doc that we published as the program’s first limited season began in April. If you remember, there was a whole mess around liquor licenses and the permitting process that slowed the roll-out. Now that the roadway dining season is over for 2025, advocates and politicians — including City Council Speaker-apparent Julie Menin — are looking towards bringing it back year round.

South Brooklyn politician defends reckless driving

Streetsblog’s Sophia Lebowitz closely covered one of this year’s most destructive and devastating cases of traffic violence in the Five Boroughs, when recidivist speeder Miriam Yarimi drove her car into a mother and three of her kids as they stepped off the curb to cross Ocean Parkway. The mother, Natasha Saada, and two of her daughters, were killed in the crash.

At the funeral, Sophia spoke to local state Assembly Member Michael Novakhov about the “Stop Super Speeders” bill, which at the time would have required the installation of speed limiting tech in the cars of drivers who got six or more camera-issued tickets in a year. He was not in support of the bill at the time, believing that six tickets was far too low of a threshold. Now, months later, the bill has been watered down to the point where a driver has to get 16 speed camera tickets before they’re considered dangerous — and Novakhov has finally signed on.

Mayor Adams’s ‘war on cyclists’ is his own fault

It’s been a long year with a lot of revanchist anti-bike BS being handed down from City Hall. Why did any of this happen? I took a crack at explaining the vacuum in mayoral leadership that got us here. We're all still looking for the guy who caused this.

The 'No Kings' movement exists because of congestion pricing

When President Trump tried to strike down Congestion Pricing in February, Sophia Lebowitz and I ran around the city trying to talk to New Yorkers about the news and ended up at an impromptu press conference at Grand Central that birthed the No Kings movement.

Let’s have a map!

This clip resulted from a joke I cracked at the office while watching the MTA presser announcing the updated subway map in April. Enjoy this video made for exactly ten people — it kills every time we watch it at Streetsblog HQ.

Eric Adams has left the building

Do you think Mayor Zohran will have his own theme song?

We hope it was worth it, Ingrid

Two members of a powerful Brooklyn theatrical production family were charged with bribing Mayor Adams's chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, to block the safety redesign of McGuinness Boulevard. And as part of the payout, Lewis-Martin got a walk-on roll in "Godfather of Harlem." It's hilarious.

It's time to vote — choose multiple videos if you want (polls close on Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m.):