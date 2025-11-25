Outdoor Dining Has Faded Out — And Not Just Because It’s Winter

Thousands of outdoor dining areas might not return to roadways next year, the result of what activists call a costly approval process created by the Adams administration when it chose to turn the year-round Covid-era program into a seasonal one.

But the crash diet for the outdoor dining program also stems from the fact that the pandemic has passed, the Department of Transportation countered at a Council oversight hearing on Monday.

The main news from the joint hearing by the Transportation and Consumer and Worker Protection committees is that just 400 restaurants — 300 in the roadside and 100 on the sidewalk — have completed the outdoor dining application process, including paying thousands of dollars in roadside or sidewalk space fees up front. Another 2,600 restaurants had been allowed to operate this year with conditional approvals, officials said — conditional, that is, on completing the necessary paperwork and paying the fee.

All roadside dining sheds must be removed by Nov. 29.

DOT testimony on Monday suggested that many of the restaurants that skated by this year won't bother to finish the paperwork and pay the fee so they return to roadway spaces when the program revives on April 1, 2026. (The 1,700 or so sidewalk cafes can operate year-round, though the vast majority are on conditional approval right now and also may choose not to finish that process.)

"This is about the business owner deciding for different reasons not to pay," said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez at Monday's hearing after several Council members had sought to blame the agency. "This is something that is not on the government side" of outdoor dining.

Deputy Commissioner Margaret Forgione added that the conditional approval granted earlier this year to get this year's season up and going created "an incentive to operate under that status" without paying the fee or undertaking a full approval process that critics in the Council call onerous.

"They do need to complete those final stages of the process" if they want to open next year, added Forgione.

Council Member Julie Menin, who supports a Council bill to make outdoor dining all year long, suggested that the DOT was victim-blaming.

"You're putting the onus [for approval] back on the applicant," Menin said. "With the seasonal program, you're asking these businesses to outlay a tremendous amount of money. Then you're asking these businesses to store the furniture during the other months [when there is no outdoor dining], which many restaurants don't have the space to do, so they bear the cost of having to warehouse it. So I'm worried that we're putting impediments in place.

"Perhaps that is why some restaurants are deciding due to the high cost of the program in general, and then, due to these additional costs of the seasonality, it's a deterrent for them," Menin concluded.

Rodriguez and his agency heads responded that fees for the public space itself — which can range from $720 for a tiny sidewalk cafe to more than $11,000 for large roadway and sidewalk spaces — are lower than they were under the much-maligned pre-pandemic sidewalk cafe program run at the time by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

But the specter that the outdoor dining program — which at one time featured as many as 8,000 restaurants and was credited with saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic — could resume on April 1 with just a few hundred restaurants participating had advocates livid.

"On top of the cost for the space, you’re often also paying a lawyer or consultant, and especially, with a roadway café, you can end up spending thousands more for the required structure and related expenses," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, which also supports a year-round program. "And you have to pay the entire fee upfront. When you pay your landlord, you’re not paying 12 months of rent at once — you pay monthly."

Jackson Chabot of Open Plans, which is also advocating for a year-round program, also looked beyond the fee to rent the roadway or sidewalk space from the public.

"This is another example of why the program needs to be year round," he said. "The fee for the space is already a burden on our small business, but because the program is not year-round, those small mom and pop restaurants have the additional cost of building, setting up, storing and then re-building their outdoor dining space."

The hearing centered on two bills, both sponsored by Council Member Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn):

Intro 1421 , which would make outdoor dining a year-round program;

Intro 1446 , which would require DOT's online application portal to allow restaurateurs to save their application midway, which, believe it or not is not the case.

Restler earlier in the day attended a rally at an outdoor dining shed in Tribeca, where he bemoaned the Nov. 29 end of the roadway portion of the dining season.

Council Member Lincoln Restler called for support for his bill to make outdoor dining all year long. Behind him are (from left) Sara Lind from Open Plans, Andrew Rigie from the NYC Hospitality Alliance, Council Member Keith Powers and Assembly Member Tony Simone. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

"In just five days, roadway dining structures will disappear," he said. "Instead of New Yorkers safely enjoying a bite to eat outside, we will have thousands of parked cars, SUVs, trucks lining our streets."

At the hearing, Restler was openly frustrated with DOT officials, saying that during the peak of the pandemic-era program, 13,100 restaurants applied for outdoor dining space, but now there are only 4,100 applications pending with just 400 restaurants having completed the entire process.

"You can spin it a variety of ways, but it's clear that the program is not working," he said.

DOT did indeed "spin" it a different way, saying that at some points during the pandemic, there were 6,000 outdoor dining establishments and there are now 4,100 applications for next year (including the thousands of restaurants that may never finish the application because of the cost).

"We would say that 2/3 of the restaurants that were in operation during Covid are still part of the program," Forgione said. "But, naturally, because Covid is no longer present, we don't need outdoor dining as much, and there is also a cost to the program. It's a very robust outdoor dining program."

Not to Restler.

"'Robust' where only 400 restaurants were able to make it through an arduous process and many others have a conditional approval, and where two-thirds of the restaurants that had previously applied no longer applied because of the costs?" he asked, rhetorically.

Restler said he was pleased that Council Member Menin has pushed to get his bills heard this year, even though they will not pass before a new mayor and a new Council is seated next year. If enough members of the new Council support the bill, it could be fast-tracked, he said, as "pre-considered," and therefore not in need of a new hearing.

Mayor-elect Mamdani has told Streetsblog that he supports a full-year outdoor dining program.