Tuesday’s Headlines: Standing Up for Congestion Pricing Edition

New Yorkers were treated to a rare sight on Monday: A mayor standing in support of a governor who got congestion pricing done.

But there it was: After four years of watching Mayor Eric Adams twist himself into a pretzel to avoid ever giving even the appearance of support for Gov. Hochul's central business district toll, Mayor Mamdani was standing right by her side at the first-anniversary party.

And his support was full-throated. And he reiterated that he chose his Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn because he wants New York City "to be the envy of the world" for getting around quickly and cheaply.

So I guess it's time to update our factory-themed sign (right). This new mayor still hasn't disappointed us (though it's early!).

As predicted, the papers were filled with coverage of the congestion pricing anniversary.

In other news from a slow day: