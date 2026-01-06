Tuesday’s Headlines: Standing Up for Congestion Pricing Edition

New Yorkers were treated to a rare sight on Monday: A mayor standing in support of a governor who got congestion pricing done.
But there it was: After four years of watching Mayor Eric Adams twist himself into a pretzel to avoid ever giving even the appearance of support for Gov. Hochul's central business district toll, Mayor Mamdani was standing right by her side at the first-anniversary party.
And his support was full-throated. And he reiterated that he chose his Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn because he wants New York City "to be the envy of the world" for getting around quickly and cheaply.
So I guess it's time to update our factory-themed sign (right). This new mayor still hasn't disappointed us (though it's early!).
As predicted, the papers were filled with coverage of the congestion pricing anniversary.
- Streetsblog did its own roundup of all the positives that the toll unleashed, an update on all the specious court cases, plus an overview of how Gov. Hochul learned to stop worrying and love the toll.
- The Daily News published an op-ed from "Gridlock" Sam Schwartz that was very favorable and later covered the pep rally.
- The Times offered a murder of stats to show that the toll is working and also later covered the rally.
- amNY also offered stats and covered the rally.
- Gothamist did it as one story. It also looked at the positive public perception of the toll.
- The City covered the rally.
In other news from a slow day:
- Mayor Mamdani's free bus plan was not discussed at Hochul's congestion pricing rally. (NYDN, Hell Gate)
- Like Streetsblog, the Post covered the Bronx fire that was made worse because three drivers selfishly and illegally blocked hydrants.
- Day late, dollar short: The Post on Monday covered the Mamdani McGuinness Boulevard road diet announcement from Saturday.