Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Standing Up for Congestion Pricing Edition

Whaddya know — we now have a mayor who openly supports congestion pricing. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on January 6, 2026

A notable presence (right).

|The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

New Yorkers were treated to a rare sight on Monday: A mayor standing in support of a governor who got congestion pricing done.

But there it was: After four years of watching Mayor Eric Adams twist himself into a pretzel to avoid ever giving even the appearance of support for Gov. Hochul's central business district toll, Mayor Mamdani was standing right by her side at the first-anniversary party.

And his support was full-throated. And he reiterated that he chose his Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn because he wants New York City "to be the envy of the world" for getting around quickly and cheaply.

So I guess it's time to update our factory-themed sign (right). This new mayor still hasn't disappointed us (though it's early!).

As predicted, the papers were filled with coverage of the congestion pricing anniversary.

In other news from a slow day:

  • Mayor Mamdani's free bus plan was not discussed at Hochul's congestion pricing rally. (NYDN, Hell Gate)
  • Like Streetsblog, the Post covered the Bronx fire that was made worse because three drivers selfishly and illegally blocked hydrants.
  • Day late, dollar short: The Post on Monday covered the Mamdani McGuinness Boulevard road diet announcement from Saturday.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.



