Friday’s Headlines: Close the GAP Edition

Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza is long overdue for a redesign — and advocates launched a petition this week to light a fire under the Mamdani administration to make it happen.

The Department of Transportation floated possible redesigns for the traffic circle and public space at the northern tip of Prospect Park way back in 2022. Like many good ideas tossed around at the outset of the Eric Adams administration, the project never materialized. DOT did another round of public outreach in 2024 that also went nowhere. Last year, the agency told Streetsblog it was "working to complete a traffic analysis" ahead of a "next round of public outreach."

Among the options: connecting the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch and surrounding public space to Prospect Park by eliminating the Union Street leg of the circle. DOT first proposed the concept back in 2007. A new petition from Transportation Alternatives calking on the city to do just that already have more than 3,200 signatures. Add yours today, and follow the Safer Grand Army campaign on Instagram for updates.

The city ought to do something before some gets killed: In 2025 alone, Grand Army Plaza and Plaza Street saw 61 reported traffic crashes causing 65 reported injuries, according to city data tracked by Crashcount. Victims included one pedestrian, two cyclists and 62 motor vehicle occupants. The area is particularly treacherous on weekends and nice days, when park-goers spill into the street due overcrowding on the sidewalks and medians.

