Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Car Parking

Mamdani Deputy Mayor On Charging For Street Parking: ‘It’s Not a No’

Dean Fuleihan said on Thursday that the city is discussing charging fees for currently free on-street parking.

1:02 PM EST on March 5, 2026

Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan talks to reporters, but his mind was elsewhere…

|The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk
For all our coverage of the new mayor, click here.

The revolution can be monetized.

Mamdani administration First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan said on Thursday that the city is discussing charging fees for currently free on-street parking — a policy change that would not only create a new revenue stream but also seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the streetscape.

"It's not a no," Fuleihan said in response to a question at Thursday's City Law breakfast after the deputy mayor had just explained the city's need for more revenue so that property taxes would not have to be raised.

"We should be looking at all those things," Fuleihan had said, referring to the questioner's specific mention of dynamic parking fees or other ways to get revenue from one of the city's untapped public resources. "They're not going to address a $5.4-billion problem."

"But every little bit helps," the questioner persisted.

"Correct," Fuleihan added.

The $5.4-billion figure is a reference to the budget gap that the Mamdani administration is seeking to close, partly through a controversial increase in property taxes. But Fuleihan may be too pessimistic about the amount of money that could be raised by charging motorists to store their private vehicles in the millions of on-street spaces in the public realm that are currently free; according to the Center for an Urban Future, metering just one-quarter of the currently free spaces would generate $1.3 billion annually while improving turnover for local businesses and reducing congestion.

In a separate interview with Streetsblog, Fuleihan called the debate over parking "a very good policy question — and, of course, it's being discussed [in the administration."

Parking revenue represents one of the most significant sources of cash that is within the city's control and does not require the pesky state legislature. And it has been a dream of livable streets and safety advocates for years.

Indeed, in a white paper to the incoming mayor issued late last year, Transportation Alternatives argued that sensible curb-management strategies could raise $4 billion.

Fuleihan in a gaggle with some of the luminaries of the NYC press corps (Streetsblog not pictured).Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

"Demand-based metering [on] up to 25 percent of New York City’s three million free curbside parking spaces ... have been shown to decrease parking search times, citations, double-parking, congestion, vehicle miles traveled, and pollution, and to increase bus speeds and activity at local businesses," the report said. "In New York City, this program could raise upwards of $4 billion annually for the traffic improvement fund, which can be used to 'ameliorate traffic conditions which adversely affect the welfare of the city.'"

Fuleihan suggested that he's aware of exactly what is adversely affecting the city and what needs to change.

"[We have] policy objectives — fast and free buses, safety in city streets and getting to real Vision Zero — and [are discussing] how we deal with New York City streets that we control."

One activist cautioned against trying to fill a budget gap with parking revenue.

"There are approximately 3,000,000 free parking spaces in New York City — this is unacceptable," said Sara Lind of Open Plans (full disclosure: we share a parent company). "But it’s critical that when we price parking we aren’t tying it to any specific budget needs — that would lock in car infrastructure and make it harder to repurpose that space in the future. Priced parking should be dynamic, reflective of demand, and easily adjustable. We should price parking for its own sake, not only as a means to filling a budget gap."

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Auto Insurance

‘Stupendous Potential’: Pay-Per-Mile Auto Insurance Would Cut Costs And Traffic Violence

Lowering car insurance costs doesn't have to eviscerate crash victims's rights.

March 5, 2026
Streetsblog Empire StateAuto Insurance

Senate Majority Leader Questions Hochul’s Insurance Premium Scheme

The growing chorus of state lawmakers who want clarity on how the governor's auto insurance helps real New Yorkers now includes Stewart-Cousins, the second-most-powerful woman in state government.

March 5, 2026
Bike Parking

Locked In: Mamdani Proposes $25M For Long-Sought Secure Bike Parking

Nine years after the city announced an unrealized plan for secure bike parking, Mayor Mamdani wants $25 million to build a network of 500 bike lockers.

March 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Mamdani’s Criminal Crackdown on Cyclists Edition

Another day, another criminal summons. And another record from Jimmy and the Jaywalkers. Plus other news.

March 5, 2026
Opinion

Opinion: A Fairer — And Better — Way For Taxi Passengers To Pay The Congestion Toll

A per-minute, rather than flat, fee on passengers entering the central business district would reduce traffic, Charles Komanoff says.

March 4, 2026
Good News 2026

NJ Scales Back Part of Gov. Murphy’s Turnpike Boondoggle

There’s now one less thing for New Yorkers to dislike about New Jersey.

March 4, 2026
See all posts