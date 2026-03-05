Mamdani Deputy Mayor On Charging For Street Parking: ‘It’s Not a No’

The revolution can be monetized.

Mamdani administration First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan said on Thursday that the city is discussing charging fees for currently free on-street parking — a policy change that would not only create a new revenue stream but also seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the streetscape.

"It's not a no," Fuleihan said in response to a question at Thursday's City Law breakfast after the deputy mayor had just explained the city's need for more revenue so that property taxes would not have to be raised.

"We should be looking at all those things," Fuleihan had said, referring to the questioner's specific mention of dynamic parking fees or other ways to get revenue from one of the city's untapped public resources. "They're not going to address a $5.4-billion problem."

"But every little bit helps," the questioner persisted.

"Correct," Fuleihan added.

The $5.4-billion figure is a reference to the budget gap that the Mamdani administration is seeking to close, partly through a controversial increase in property taxes. But Fuleihan may be too pessimistic about the amount of money that could be raised by charging motorists to store their private vehicles in the millions of on-street spaces in the public realm that are currently free; according to the Center for an Urban Future, metering just one-quarter of the currently free spaces would generate $1.3 billion annually while improving turnover for local businesses and reducing congestion.

In a separate interview with Streetsblog, Fuleihan called the debate over parking "a very good policy question — and, of course, it's being discussed [in the administration."

Parking revenue represents one of the most significant sources of cash that is within the city's control and does not require the pesky state legislature. And it has been a dream of livable streets and safety advocates for years.

Indeed, in a white paper to the incoming mayor issued late last year, Transportation Alternatives argued that sensible curb-management strategies could raise $4 billion.

Fuleihan in a gaggle with some of the luminaries of the NYC press corps (Streetsblog not pictured). Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

"Demand-based metering [on] up to 25 percent of New York City’s three million free curbside parking spaces ... have been shown to decrease parking search times, citations, double-parking, congestion, vehicle miles traveled, and pollution, and to increase bus speeds and activity at local businesses," the report said. "In New York City, this program could raise upwards of $4 billion annually for the traffic improvement fund, which can be used to 'ameliorate traffic conditions which adversely affect the welfare of the city.'"

Fuleihan suggested that he's aware of exactly what is adversely affecting the city and what needs to change.

"[We have] policy objectives — fast and free buses, safety in city streets and getting to real Vision Zero — and [are discussing] how we deal with New York City streets that we control."

One activist cautioned against trying to fill a budget gap with parking revenue.

"There are approximately 3,000,000 free parking spaces in New York City — this is unacceptable," said Sara Lind of Open Plans (full disclosure: we share a parent company). "But it’s critical that when we price parking we aren’t tying it to any specific budget needs — that would lock in car infrastructure and make it harder to repurpose that space in the future. Priced parking should be dynamic, reflective of demand, and easily adjustable. We should price parking for its own sake, not only as a means to filling a budget gap."