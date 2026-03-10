Tuesday’s Headlines: Harsh Winter Edition

Sure, it was a gorgeous day yesterday — but that's only because you're not a mauled street safety device.

As the snows continued receding yesterday, many of our friends on the various social mediums posted pictures of vital life-saving devices that had been installed in good faith by the Department of Transportation only to end their lives ripped up by Sanitation Department snowplows and sent to an early grave.

Here are some examples:

I’ve been seeing these all over intersections. This winter was intense but curious if there is a new strategy being considered by @NYC_DOT in replacing them. Seems like they all popped out and revealed very small bolts had been used. Is there a better approach for #VisionZero? pic.twitter.com/I3eaGLGQYC — paco (dave) abraham (@subtle116) March 8, 2026

So many concrete blocks & planters got knocked out of place by snow plows on @34_ave clearing snow from the last two big storms, that neighbors are even trying to move them back into place - with extremely little success. Help! @NYC_DOT @StreetsblogNYC @CMShekarK @chabot_jackson pic.twitter.com/Klf46WxUpx — Streetfilms (Now 1,134+ films!) (@Streetfilms) March 8, 2026

It's no joke; those little black-and-yellow armadillos may not stop a 5,000-pound Cybertruck driver from killing a kid in a crosswalk, but they do signal to responsible drivers to slow down and make wide, safe turns. The DOT has installed them all over the place, and they work ... at least until they're ripped up and cast aside like yesterday's bus bunching report.

And big boulders designed to keep out cars? Ditto.

Got more pics? Send them here and we'll keep posting them. We reached out to DSNY and DOT, but initially only heard back from the Sanitation folks, who said that everything will be replaced. (Update: We later heard from DOT, which said it was working to realign the blocks on 34th Avenue and it should all be done by today. The agency also replaces the rubber pieces routinely, spokesman Vin Barone said. For prompt service, call 311).

In other news: