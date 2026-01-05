Mamdani: Daylighting Before Death!

Crossing? Guard!

Mayor Mamdani said over the weekend that he wants the Department of Transportation to add daylighting before someone has been killed rather than wait to ban parking at intersections after a completely avoidable tragedy.

Responding to a question at Saturday's McGuinness Boulevard press conference, Mamdani said he would seize the power to daylight corners rather than wait for approval from the City Council — which the legislature famously failed to do in 2025 despite majority support for a universal daylighting bill.

"Too often, daylighting is something that is delivered after someone is killed," he said in response to a question from Alex Duncan of the Reddit sub r/micromobilityNYC, and referencing the killing of Dolma Naadhun at Newtown Road and 45th Street in Astoria by a driver who couldn't see the tot.

"We cannot allow for the story that happened to Dolma to happen again and again in order to see daylighting on an intersection," the mayor continued. And so that is the work that we are going to be doing with my Commissioner ... how can we extend this to the work that we do across the city?"

Parking within 20 feet of corners is illegal under state law, but the same law allowed New York City to exempt itself, a privilege that previous mayors exercised on behalf of the car-owning minority.

But Mamdani suggested that he's open to changing the practice, using the McGuinness road diet announcement and Duncan's question to lay out a broader vision for safety.

"We are going to be pursuing every single safety measure that can deliver that for New Yorkers," he said. "Before I took office [in the Assembly], I saw what inaction looked like. We sent a letter to DOT asking for physical infrastructure improvements to be made on the Crescent Street bike lane. I was told we could not expect that to take place. Soon after Alfredo Cabrera Liconia was killed at one of those exact intersections."

It is unclear what the City Council will do. The Adams administration opposed Queens Council Member Julie Won's bill to mandate universal daylighting, even arguing in a flawed report that daylighting made intersections less safe. That opposition encouraged outgoing Speaker Adrienne Adams to kill the bill, despite having majority support.

The DOT admitted its report on daylighting is fatally flawed. Graphic: DOT

Incoming Speaker Julie Menin was a co-sponsor of that bill when she was a mere Upper East Side lawmaker. Streetsblog reached out for comment, but has not heard back.