Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Daylighting

Mamdani: Daylighting Before Death!

The mayor wants the Department of Transportation to add daylighting before someone has been killed rather than wait to ban parking at intersections after a completely avoidable tragedy.

3:19 PM EST on January 5, 2026

In a touching moment, at Saturday’s press conference, the mayor showed off a picture, handed to him by Mary Beth Kelly, of himself with her son years ago. Mamdani said he was not aware that his friend’s father had been killed by a driver.

|Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
For all our coverage of the new mayor, click here.

Crossing? Guard!

Mayor Mamdani said over the weekend that he wants the Department of Transportation to add daylighting before someone has been killed rather than wait to ban parking at intersections after a completely avoidable tragedy.

Responding to a question at Saturday's McGuinness Boulevard press conference, Mamdani said he would seize the power to daylight corners rather than wait for approval from the City Council — which the legislature famously failed to do in 2025 despite majority support for a universal daylighting bill.

"Too often, daylighting is something that is delivered after someone is killed," he said in response to a question from Alex Duncan of the Reddit sub r/micromobilityNYC, and referencing the killing of Dolma Naadhun at Newtown Road and 45th Street in Astoria by a driver who couldn't see the tot.

"We cannot allow for the story that happened to Dolma to happen again and again in order to see daylighting on an intersection," the mayor continued. And so that is the work that we are going to be doing with my Commissioner ... how can we extend this to the work that we do across the city?"

Parking within 20 feet of corners is illegal under state law, but the same law allowed New York City to exempt itself, a privilege that previous mayors exercised on behalf of the car-owning minority.

But Mamdani suggested that he's open to changing the practice, using the McGuinness road diet announcement and Duncan's question to lay out a broader vision for safety.

"We are going to be pursuing every single safety measure that can deliver that for New Yorkers," he said. "Before I took office [in the Assembly], I saw what inaction looked like. We sent a letter to DOT asking for physical infrastructure improvements to be made on the Crescent Street bike lane. I was told we could not expect that to take place. Soon after Alfredo Cabrera Liconia was killed at one of those exact intersections."

It is unclear what the City Council will do. The Adams administration opposed Queens Council Member Julie Won's bill to mandate universal daylighting, even arguing in a flawed report that daylighting made intersections less safe. That opposition encouraged outgoing Speaker Adrienne Adams to kill the bill, despite having majority support.

The DOT admitted its report on daylighting is fatally flawed.Graphic: DOT

Incoming Speaker Julie Menin was a co-sponsor of that bill when she was a mere Upper East Side lawmaker. Streetsblog reached out for comment, but has not heard back.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

How Congestion Pricing Proved the Haters Wrong and Is Changing New York for the Better

Happy birthday to the toll cameras! Congestion pricing is working as promised — defying haters and doubters, including President Trump. Here's why.

January 5, 2026
Lawsuits

So What’s Going On With All Those Congestion Pricing Lawsuits?

We're not lawyers, but we have read all of these lawsuits half a dozen times so you don't have to.

January 5, 2026
Homelessness

Experts Offer Mamdani New Advice About Homelessness, Following Deep Streetsblog investigation

Mayor Mamdani must appoint a "czar" for the hardest-to-reach homeless cases, focus on intervention and simplify the lengthy process to get qualified for housing, a new report says.

January 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Happy Birthday, Congestion Pricing Edition

The anniversary stories are here. Plus other news.

January 5, 2026
Greenpoint

Mamdani Announces Full McGuinness Road Diet, Finishing a Job Halted by Adams

Mayor Mamdani chose the third full day of his tenure to announce that he will complete the full safety redesign of deadly McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint — a project that was created under Mayor Bill de Blasio, but watered down by Mayor Adams in a corruption scandal.

January 3, 2026
DOT

In With Flynn: New DOT Commissioner Wants To Be ‘Bolder, More Ambitious’

Up close and personal with the 46-year-old native New Yorker and Met fan who wants to carry out Mayor Mamdani's vision for transportation.

January 2, 2026
See all posts