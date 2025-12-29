Monday’s Headlines: It’s Hard to Bike in a Snowstorm

It's hard to bike in a snowstorm, but people do it.

We know because we saw it on the news. The TV news, to be exact. Saturday night at 11 p.m. on NBC4. The reporter on the scene in Manhattan remarked that the car lanes to her right were relatively cleared of snow, but the bike lanes to her left weren't. The Sanitation Department in 2023 pledged to blow bike lanes on the same timeline as car lanes, but that did not seem to be the case on Saturday night.

But people do bike: Several cyclists came by during the brief TV segment — as you can see below — two in the bike lane and one in general traffic. All three appeared to be delivery workers. Streetsblog reporter Kevin Duggan sent in the above photo from the peak of the storm, also of an apparent deliveryman.

Fortunately the city managed to plow at least some bike lanes — including Prospect Park West, which was cleared off snow by the middle of the next day.

But on residential streets, Sanitation crews tend to plow a car-width-wide travel lane — which cyclists often have to take in order to avoid the accumulated snow and slush on the side of the road (often from drivers who dump the snow from their cars into the roadway). As late as Sunday night, many streets were dangerous in that way, and even painted lanes were still full of slush:

Many residential roads, like this one in Windsor Terrace, still had dangerous snow on Sunday night. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Slush forces cyclists out of the painted bike lane and into the street. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

