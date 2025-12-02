Skip to Content
Giving Tuesday: Donate and Get Your ‘Official’ Streetsblog Parking Placard Here!

This year, your donation comes with the ultimate city perk: a completely official-looking, yet completely fake, Streetsblog parking placard! Donate today!

12:04 AM EST on December 2, 2025

Cops do it. Judges do it. Even people holding grudges do it. Let's do it — let's make our own freakin' placards!

As December begins, Streetsblog traditionally opens its annual donation drive with a sincere request to readers to help keep the lights on for another year.

Your tax-deductible donations have been so helpful over the years as Streetsblog provides the megaphone for the livable streets movement, which seeks to make our city better by reducing car use, boosting sustainable transport and reclaiming public space for public good.

And busting drivers who park illegally with city-issued (or flat-out fake) placards.

Speaking of which, this year, your donation comes with the ultimate city perk: an official-looking, yet completely fake, Streetsblog parking placard.

What better way to expose the placard class than by giving it a taste of its own hypocrisy? What better way to satirize the failure of city officials to crack down on the tens of thousands of fake placards as well as the tens of thousands of real ones that are misused by their holders than by no longer trying to beat them but join them?

All our fake Streetsblog placards have an official-looking fake ID number! And official-looking logos! And an official-looking expiration date! And high-quality lamination! They even have an official-looking silhouette of City Hall!

But nothing about this is real! As the placard itself says, "This novelty placard carries no official standing. It is meant solely to mock New York's placard elite who park wherever they want and make roadways less safe for all."

A laminated, car-dash-sized placard, valid for one year, is yours with a one-time donation of $250 (while a one-time donation $500 gets you a placard that's "good" through Dec. 31, 2028). And any recurring donation of more than $100 gets you a placard, too! (Terms apply.)

All you need to do is click our donation page and use the widget for a one-time or monthly donation. We hope you'll donate — not just to help us in our journalistic mission, but to stick it to the placard perps.

