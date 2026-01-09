Friday’s Headlines: From Hero to Zero Edition

This one stings.

On Tuesday, Mayor Mamdani spoke out on behalf of cyclists who break minor traffic codes when the city's infrastructure offers them no safe alternative. But only a few hours after he made those comments and helped fixed the horrible ramp off the Williamsburg Bridge bike path, his NYPD stationed cops at that very location to ticket cyclists while driver after driver ran the same red light.

Damn. Easy come, easy go. Mayor, you are on notice. The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

The "gotcha" ticketing sting has little logical basis: The spot has a stop light, but no intersecting car traffic — so cyclists typically treat it like a stop sign. Judging by his comments on Tuesday, Mamdani, a cyclist himself, seems to understand that. But Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch — whom Mamdani retained from his predecessor's scandal-scarred administration under fire to have some "adults" in the room — apparently did not get the memo.

But the buck stops at Hizzoner, and for that reason, we have to reset our Mamdani-O-Meter (above right) to zero.

The reset is not to say that Zohran Mamdani hasn't done good things in his single week as mayor, but simply that on this one thing, he "disappointed" the livable streets movement. He intentionally fixed something for cyclists, but then didn't explicitly tell his police commissioner to call off the dogs.

So the mayor goes from hero to zero. But today's another day.

Read Sophia Lebowitz's story here and check out our video below on the unfortunate and unfair enforcement sting:

