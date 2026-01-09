Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: From Hero to Zero Edition

Mayor Mamdani's sympathy for cyclists over the Williamsburg Bridge has yet to trickle down to his NYPD. Plus more news.

12:06 AM EST on January 9, 2026

How the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk imagines Mayor Mamdani will look after hearing the news that we had reset the Mamdani-O-Meter to zero.

|The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

This one stings.

On Tuesday, Mayor Mamdani spoke out on behalf of cyclists who break minor traffic codes when the city's infrastructure offers them no safe alternative. But only a few hours after he made those comments and helped fixed the horrible ramp off the Williamsburg Bridge bike path, his NYPD stationed cops at that very location to ticket cyclists while driver after driver ran the same red light.

Damn. Easy come, easy go. Mayor, you are on notice.The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

The "gotcha" ticketing sting has little logical basis: The spot has a stop light, but no intersecting car traffic — so cyclists typically treat it like a stop sign. Judging by his comments on Tuesday, Mamdani, a cyclist himself, seems to understand that. But Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch — whom Mamdani retained from his predecessor's scandal-scarred administration under fire to have some "adults" in the room — apparently did not get the memo.

But the buck stops at Hizzoner, and for that reason, we have to reset our Mamdani-O-Meter (above right) to zero.

The reset is not to say that Zohran Mamdani hasn't done good things in his single week as mayor, but simply that on this one thing, he "disappointed" the livable streets movement. He intentionally fixed something for cyclists, but then didn't explicitly tell his police commissioner to call off the dogs.

So the mayor goes from hero to zero. But today's another day.

Read Sophia Lebowitz's story here and check out our video below on the unfortunate and unfair enforcement sting:

In other news:

  • Speaking of Mambummers, will the mayor reinstall the three blocks of the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane that Mayor Adams ripped up? (WNYC/Gothamist)
  • Gov. Hochul put her weight behind Mayor Mamdani's call for universal childcare, but isn't keen to pay for free buses this year:
  • Cops found two dead bodies in a car in Bedford-Stuyvesant. (Williamsburg 365)
  • The man who allegedly assaulted a Malba homeowner during last month's drag racing riot there was charged with unlicensed driving, among other alleged violations. (QNS)
  • A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Staten Island. (S.I. Advance)
  • One-way Metro-North and LIRR tickets are no longer refundable. (The LIRR Today)
  • The MTA wants to use AI to monitor its extensive security camera network. (The City)
  • City Planning Commissioner Dan Garodnick is resigning ... (Daily News)
  • ... as is Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber. (The City)
  • Prepare yourselves: there's a lot of construction-related subway service changes this weekend. (amNY)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Car-Free Parks

Mayor Adams Let Drivers Back into Forest Park — and Mayor Mamdani Can Fix It

Here's another easy fix for Mayor Mamdani.

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog Empire StateVMT

Bill Watch: New York Still Needs to Commit to Lowering Vehicle Miles Traveled

The state Legislature could use 2026 as a year to find a solution to reducing the number of cars traveling across the state, but it may be more of the same. The post Bill Watch: New York Still Needs to Commit to Lowering Vehicle Miles Traveled appeared...

January 9, 2026
Criminal Crackdown on Cyclists 2025

‘Zohramp’ At Williamsburg Bridge Still NYPD Ticket Trap … For Cyclists

Meanwhile, driver after driver blew the adjacent red light with impunity.

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog USAPeople

The ‘Affordability Crisis’ Conversation Can’t Leave Out the Cost of Cars

We can't talk about Americans' empty wallets without talking about our empty buses and sidewalks.

January 8, 2026
Pedestrian safety

What Is A Life Worth In NYC? In Fatal Crashes, Sometimes Just $50

Drivers who kill pedestrians often face minimal punishment, a Streetsblog investigation found.

January 8, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: ‘It’s Menin!’ Edition

The Council elected a new Speaker yesterday, but there was not much talk of transportation. Plus other news.

January 8, 2026
See all posts