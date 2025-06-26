Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
David Carr

HEAR IT! Staten Island Pol Loves to Speed — Then Shrugs Off His Recklessness

Council Member David Carr has 12 speed-camera tickets, one red light ticket and one bus lane infraction since Feb. 2, 2023. But does he care? No.

3:18 PM EDT on June 26, 2025

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman|

David Carr — speed demon.

Whaddya gonna do?

Staten Island Council Member David Carr shrugged and drove away from a Streetsblog reporter who confronted him on Thursday about his long record of reckless driving: 12 speed-camera tickets, one red light ticket and one bus lane infraction since Feb. 2, 2023.

Streetsblog spotted the slack-jawed Mid-Island Republican getting into his car in the City Hall parking lot at around noon and quickly ran his plates through the city database to confirm that his car has been piloted in a consistently reckless fashion — though, of course, the lawmaker may not be the sole driver.

We ran over to ask about it, and Carr's indifferent shrug was so striking that it could practically be heard on tape:

Here's the transcript:

City records show that all of Carr's $1,000-plus in tickets have been paid. Left unknown, however, is why he is endangering his neighbors by driving at least 11 miles per hour above the speed limit in his mostly residential district.

He drove off without comment.

Carr isn't the first Rock Republican to be caught on camera driving recklessly. Former South Shore Council Member Joe Borelli was a famous member of the "Speed Demon Club," both here and overseas. He also shrugged off concerns about exceeding the speed limit.

But speeding is a cause of considerable carnage in the city — and in Carr's 50th Council District. Last year in the Mid-Island district, 1,112 people were injured in 2,048 reported crashes, including 45 cyclists and 140 pedestrians, according to city statistics.

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USACar-Free Streets

Berlin Moves Closer to Banning Cars From An Area Bigger Than Manhattan

Hey, Mayor Adams, why can't we have nice things?

June 26, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

Here’s What Mamdani Can Steal From Other Candidates To Strengthen His Livable Streets Platform

Zohran Mamdani bested Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination, but he can still glean ideas from other candidates to strengthen his appeal.

June 26, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

Thursday’s Headlines: (Re) Enter Eric Edition

So long, Cuomo, but here comes Eric Adams 2.0. Plus other news.

June 26, 2025
Elections

Down-Ballot Recap: A Great Night for the Livable Streets Movement

The message: Stick to the livable streets guns.

June 25, 2025
Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo’s Car Speaks: ‘This Is All My Fault’

"I told him, 'Just leave me in the garage,' but you know Andrew — he just wouldn't listen. And then we lost."

June 25, 2025
New Jersey

Study: New Jersey Would Be A Disaster Without NJ Transit (So Fund It, Gov.)

Perhaps you don’t want to live in New Jersey — but you definitely wouldn't want to live there without public transit. 

June 25, 2025
See all posts