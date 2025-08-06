Wednesday’s Headlines: Blow Canada Edition

Wow, something is really putrid in the air over New York City, and it's not the hometown ball clubs. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been floating into the metro area on and off for weeks as trees around the Hudson Bay have been consumed, but conditions were especially bad yesterday.

Who knows, the smoke might have even played a role in the death of a carriage horse (NYDN, Gothamist).

Per ABC7 and the Daily News, the Great New York Smokeout will continue through Thursday. So there's a very convenient excuse to not cut work today to go to the Mets-Guardians game in Queens.

But before gagging on today's air, gag on the news: