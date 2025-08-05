Tuesday’s Headlines: Hit-And-Run Edition

A 47-year-old man was fatally struck and, reportedly, dragged by a truck driver on Saturday night in Bushwick.

There wasn't a lot of coverage — just another pedestrian hit by a truck driver; cops didn't even release the victim's name or provide any details; Gothamist offered bare bones — and News12 initially reported that a witness said a private sanitation truck was involved, but turned out to be untrue (the company sent us incontrovertible video evidence that its driver actually discovered the fatality, not caused it).

But the fact remains: Drivers kill. They flee the scene. And they are rarely caught. Meanwhile, the city elite focuses its attention on reining in supposedly rogue cyclists even though they don't commit carnage on anywhere close to the scale that drivers do.

Consider this: Crashes are down more than 9 percent this year, according to the NYPD (the theory is that congestion pricing is playing a role in reducing road violence, even far beyond the toll zone). But even with that reduction, there are still an average of 225 reported crashes every single day in this city. And there are an average of 95 reported crashes with injuries every single day.

Lower speed limits (which the city is slowly rolling out) help reduce the carnage of crashes, but hundreds of people's lives — including the family of the unidentified Brooklyn hit-and-run victim from the weekend — are incalculably altered every week by the toll of car use in this city.

It bears repeating, so we are repeating it.

