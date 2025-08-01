Friday’s Headlines: Water Here, Water There Edition

The forecast for Thursday's rainfall was so ominous that the National Weather Service straight up warned of potential flooding to "underground infrastructure" — cough, cough, the subway.
But the flooding — which can be difficult to forecast during summer storms like Thursday's — appeared to be worse out east despite plenty of water accumulation across the five boroughs. Severe floods in eastern Queens shut down the Clearview Expressway, the Cross Island Parkway and the LIRR's Port Washington Line. The biggest impact underground, meanwhile, seemed to be in Brooklyn — with images of flooding from Park Slope delays due to a downed tree at Parkside Ave. station and this Citizen App footage of the inside of a bus filled with water in Flatbush, which The Post flagged in its coverage of the storm.
The flash flood warning for the city was over before 6 p.m. More images below:
Having fended off Mother Nature for the evening, the MTA reckoned with a more pressing concern: Father Time. For the second time this week, a power outage at W. 4th Street caused severe disruptions, with B and C trains suspended and the other lines through the station all running with delays.
Faced with what one local new station called a "nightmare" morning commute, officials blamed the subway's aging infrastructure — which, Gov. Hochul later noted, the state is investing billions to modernize.
That may be true, but it wasn't a great look for an agency preparing to raise the subway fare to $3 next year. FOX 5 spoke to ticked off straphangers, one of whom described the MTA as "one of the worst public services" in the city. The Post also found plenty of grumpy commuters. "I feel angry," one rider told Gothamist.
Before the evening rush had even begun, Hochul was out with a statement touting the MTA capital plan and directing the authority to "undergo a full review of this week’s issues to prevent similar outages in the future."
"I will always stand with our subway riders to ensure they have safe, reliable service," Hochul said — cleverly taking responsibility for and distancing herself from the MTA at the same time.
In other news:
- NY1 was on the scene Wednesday night for the removal of the Bedford Ave. protected bike lane.
- Transit advocates want a state DOT master plan that puts mass transit first. (Gothamist)
- Eric Adams vetoed a bill to decriminalize street vending, supported by 40 of the City Council's 51 members. Critics blasted the veto as a bid to aid Trump's deportation machine. (Daily News, Gothamist, NY Post)
- Subway homicide rates are "back to recent historical lows," while the subway remains safer overall than metro systems in peer US cities. (Vital City)
- What can't we have nice things — like this French bike and pedestrian path hanging off a 19th century bridge? (Fast Company)
- Cops arrested driver Trina Bryant two years after she allegedly struck and killed a car wash worker and fled the scene with her passenger. (NY Post)
- The Post covered the MTA's G train signal upgrade cost over-runs.
- All aboard the IBX. (amNY)
- Booze ads are coming to the subway — The Post called it a "desperate bid for cash."
- Hell Gate followed our coverage from March on the wealth disparity between neighborhoods that do and do not have outdoor dining.
- A driver crashed into scaffolding on the Upper East Side, injuring at least eight people. (East Side Feed)
- An East Harlem family was caught by surprise earlier this when they learned they were being evicted for the Second Avenue Subway. (Gothamist)