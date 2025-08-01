Friday’s Headlines: Water Here, Water There Edition

The forecast for Thursday's rainfall was so ominous that the National Weather Service straight up warned of potential flooding to "underground infrastructure" — cough, cough, the subway.

National Weather Service is straight-up warning about transportation and 'underground infrastructure' flooding with the expected storms tonight. It's shaping up to be a doozy. www.weather.gov/okx/weathers... — City Nolan (@ndhapple.bsky.social) 2025-07-31T14:01:17.138Z

But the flooding — which can be difficult to forecast during summer storms like Thursday's — appeared to be worse out east despite plenty of water accumulation across the five boroughs. Severe floods in eastern Queens shut down the Clearview Expressway, the Cross Island Parkway and the LIRR's Port Washington Line. The biggest impact underground, meanwhile, seemed to be in Brooklyn — with images of flooding from Park Slope delays due to a downed tree at Parkside Ave. station and this Citizen App footage of the inside of a bus filled with water in Flatbush, which The Post flagged in its coverage of the storm.

The flash flood warning for the city was over before 6 p.m. More images below:

The Cross Island Parkway is inundated with at least 7 feet of water, floodwaters left vehicles stranded, and one person perched on a car roof awaiting help. Police have completely shut down the northbound Cross Island Parkway at… pic.twitter.com/EQplM4cR95 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) July 31, 2025

Story here 👉️ https://t.co/3HL2il1I3x | Floodwater seeped through the walls of the 7th Avenue station in Park Slope on Thursday as storms brought heavy rain and flooding to New York City. pic.twitter.com/nXShYnP0Vb — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 31, 2025

Having fended off Mother Nature for the evening, the MTA reckoned with a more pressing concern: Father Time. For the second time this week, a power outage at W. 4th Street caused severe disruptions, with B and C trains suspended and the other lines through the station all running with delays.

Faced with what one local new station called a "nightmare" morning commute, officials blamed the subway's aging infrastructure — which, Gov. Hochul later noted, the state is investing billions to modernize.

That may be true, but it wasn't a great look for an agency preparing to raise the subway fare to $3 next year. FOX 5 spoke to ticked off straphangers, one of whom described the MTA as "one of the worst public services" in the city. The Post also found plenty of grumpy commuters. "I feel angry," one rider told Gothamist.

Before the evening rush had even begun, Hochul was out with a statement touting the MTA capital plan and directing the authority to "undergo a full review of this week’s issues to prevent similar outages in the future."

"I will always stand with our subway riders to ensure they have safe, reliable service," Hochul said — cleverly taking responsibility for and distancing herself from the MTA at the same time.

