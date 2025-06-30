Cyclists Tell Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo: The Bedford Ave. Bike Lane is a Lifesaver

On Tuesday, a Brooklyn judge will decide whether the city Department of Transportation can go ahead with Mayor Adams's plan to uninstall safety improvements along a three-block segment of the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane that the agency installed late last year. Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo has donated to the campaign of a former pol, now lawyer, who is seeking to remove the Bedford Avenue bike lane. The case will be heard by Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo, who has in the past made campaign contributions to the Brooklyn Democratic Party as well as former Assembly Member Frank Seddio, who is now leading the legal case against the bike lane. As part of his case, Seddio last week submitteded affidavits from two residents of the area, Nathan Schwartz and Samuel Herskovitz, who say the bike lane say it has made pedestrians less safe. Schwartz's sworn affidavit claims that bikes "rocket down" the bike lane, and Herskovitz said that his hand was once struck by the rider of an electric moped "flying over 45 miles per hour" in the bike lane, which he admitted he entered without looking.

The judge who is hearing the Bedford Avenue bike lane case filed by a top Brooklyn Democratic Party official has given money to that office as well as others. Source: NYS Board of Elections

Supporters, such as Streetsfilms videographer Clarence Eckerson Jr. and former DOT official Jon Orcutt, have submitted affidavits, but it may not be enough to persuade Walker-Diallo, a documented campaign contributor to Seddio. To help balance the scales of justice, Streetsblog collected testimonials from users of the bike lane to demonstrate how transformative it has been.

Laurence Beckham, Park Slope

Bedford Avenue is an essential part of my commute from Brooklyn to Queens and I use it most weekends, too. It’s sad that the opponents are ignorant of the safety it brings to all of us. It upsets me that the FDNY, a public safety agency, places a Dumpster, vehicles and barriers in the bike lane in front of their fire house between Myrtle and Park avenues — and even park their personal vehicles on the sidewalk, which adds to the danger to pedestrians.

Taylor Behnke, Crown Heights

Prior to the Bedford bike lane, I avoided Bedford because it always felt like I was literally risking my life. There would always be cars parked in the unprotected lane and you'd have to weave in and out amongst the large trucks that also drive along that route. I could easily see how a cyclist could get killed. Now I take the protected lane all the time. I feel so much safer, and I feel like I can visit north Brooklyn much more often because the lane fills a transit gap for getting around in the borough without having to go into Manhattan and then back out on the train.

Bobby [last name not provided], Clinton Hill

I’ve been a daily cyclist in Brooklyn for 10 years. I swore off Bedford Ave about four years ago — I was positive that if I continued to commute south of Atlantic to north of Flushing, I would get killed by a car or bus. I can’t really summarize in a short response how much danger I have experienced on this street. The new bike lane brings a level of protection, optimism and calm to a stretch most people seem to treat as a highway.

Mike Lydon, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Our family lives between Bedford and Nostrand avenues. I bike my two children to school every day and we now use Bedford Avenue instead of Classon because it has become so much safer. We also use the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane to get home from swim classes in Crown Heights. Before the protected bike lane my wife made me promise to never bike the children on it because the driving behavior was so outrageous — speeding drivers would frequently use the old buffered bike lane as a passing or left turn lane. Drivers would also double park incessantly, forcing cyclists out into chaotic traffic.

Now the street is so much calmer. Traffic flows, but is slower as the floating parking lane has created [made] speeding feel less comfortable. The left-turns for vehicles off Bedford are also safer due to tighter geometry that forces drivers to slow down. And most importantly for our neighbors, crossing the street on foot is so much easier and safer, too. The painted pedestrian islands shorten the crossing distance and daylighting treatments make people walking more visible. The bike corrals are also being used more than I expected, especially near the Bedford YMCA where existing racks are always full.

Surely behavior by people using the lane isn’t perfect, but I’ve seen very few bad actors, mostly it’s just people riding contraflow for a block or two because that movement feels safer than using Nostrand or the unprotected bike lane on Franklin.

Max Vilgalys, Bedford-Stuyvesant

The bike lane vastly improves my walking and biking experience in this neighborhood. The cars are simply too fast and reckless — the protected bike lane made me feel much safer not just on the bike, but also walking in the neighborhood. With less space for cars, there's less aggressive and dangerous behavior. I wish the bike lane extended all the way down Bedford – maybe with the new mayor.

Matthew Rader, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Bedford Avenue has always been a superhighway of carnage. Car drivers go fast and recklessly, parking wherever they want and whenever they want without fear of any repercussions from the police and it has only gotten worse. From the Brooklyn Queens Expressway to Marcy Avenue, this neighborhood has some of the worse rush hour traffic in Brooklyn. It is a mess and that mess has nothing to do with a bike lane.

After many years of promises, it was a joy to see the protected bike lane installed. I have a young family of three girls and crossing Bedford on foot or on bike is always a dodgy situation. The protected bike lane makes pedestrians safer! It shrinks the width of Bedford and has throttled some of the crazy driving or at least made drivers think twice. The hardened daylighting at crossings is fantastic. Honestly, it's a wonder that such an obvious easy and cheap solution to increase pedestrian safety as been put off for so long.

I sympathize with the children that have had collisions with cyclists. I don't want to see anyone hurt. A lot of this problem could be solved by better infrastructure. There should be singular bus drop off zones instead of door-to-door service and those zones should be permanently hardened with daylighting and raised pedestrian bus islands to prevent double parking.

Every bike vs. child incident has come because of a lack of visibility because an unsupervised child darted between and oversized row of cars.

Better visibility and some actual police enforcement of traffic parking and speed law are the solution — not the removal of the protected bike lane. A return to the unprotected bike lane would be a joke. It was always routinely double parked in making it close to useless anyways. Cars will double park in it up to the cross walk (or even in the crosswalk and on the sidewalk) ruining the safety gains of the daylighting that we have now. The local precinct is close to useless and could not care less about traffic safety when it comes to protecting pedestrians and cyclists from cars.

Matt [no last name provided], Bedford-Stuyvesant

The bike lane has vastly improved safety for cyclists and stopped a lot of the double parking and illegal idling on the road that has led to dangerous conditions on the road. It is vastly more comfortable to ride down this road and not have to deal with vehicles blocking the lane. I’ve never seen any pedestrian/bicycle safety issues. I understand some may not see the bikes in the lane, but that’s what looking before crossing is for, and enforcement of traffic laws.

Robert Coney, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Riding a bike on Bedford before the bike lane was harrowing and dangerous. With the bike lane it is much safer. Interaction with pedestrians has been challenging and there have been instances when pedestrians and children in particular don't seem to really understand the bike lane as a zone where caution is necessary.

Lewis Anderson, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Bedford Avenue was nothing short of a death trap to ride a bike on before the protected bike lane was built. I avoided it like the plague, but when there was no other option, I would have to expect to ride within arm's reach of a box truck, get cut off by a turning car and/or dodge a double-parked car door during my ride. The protected bike lane is an absolute joy and has transformed my ability to travel northbound through my neighborhood.

The protected bike lane isn’t without its flaws, and it definitely needs to be cleaned and maintained more regularly, but it’s still undoubtedly the best thing to happen to transportation in Brooklyn since the B44 bus became bendy. Franklin, Lafayette and DeKalb Avenues next, please!

Zack Youngren, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens

I use the protected lane to bike to school 4 days a week, every week.

Before the protected lane, the "bike lane" was basically a parking lane. Every block had one or more cars parked in it. This is still true on Bedford south of Dean where the lane isn't protected. Every. Single. Block. Has at least one car. South of Atlantic, it's almost always just full of cars. I end up riding in the car lane more than the bike lane because trying to weave in and out is extremely dangerous.

With the new protected lane I can get where I'm going quickly and safely. There are (almost) never any cars in the lane, it's wide enough that I don't have to worry about getting doored, and it makes my commute nearly stress free north of Dean.

The lanes are a massive successes. It's a massive benefit to safety for everyone.

Ethan Andersen, Williamsburg

Most notable to me is how pleasant the new version of the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane is compared to Franklin Avenue just two blocks away. On Franklin and the old Bedford, double-parking and delivery trucks in the bike lane frequently cause bikers to have to swing into the nearest lane, causing discomfort and danger for both bikers and drivers. There's also a near constant fear of being doored at any moment. And don't get me started on Wallabout, which makes Franklin seem like a biker's paradise.

Since the Bedford Avenue protection, biking there is a largely pleasant experience. I can often ride speedily and unimpeded, feeling relatively safe and happy compared to the nearby Franklin, Flushing and Wallabout experiences.

Also notable is the feeling that I get when biking past Flushing Avenue, where the protected bike lane dissappears and you are spat out into a wide, busy road that's frequented by trucks and school buses. There's no bike lane in sight, the DOT patting you on the back with a "good luck, rider."

Nicolas Ries, Bedford-Stuyvesant

I am a pedestrian, cyclist and driver on Bedford Avenue. Before the protected bike lane, I avoided biking on Bedford entirely. There was no separation between cyclists and traffic. Cars frequently turned into the bike lane without checking for bikes. My wife got hit by an aggressive driver on Bedford while she was crossing the street. Even when drivers weren't driving in the bike land they still seemed angry that bikers were on the road. Sometimes yelling at us or speeding close next to us to make a point.

The protected bike lane didn't change drivers' attitudes, but it did make it at least possible to ride with my toddler on bedford ave. Because the drivers can't see us, they can't engage in aggressive behavior purposefully. And we don't get forced into speeding traffic whenever a car decides to double park.

It's pretty simple for me. If there's no protected bike lane, I can't ride with my kid on Bedford. It's just too dangerous.