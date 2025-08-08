Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Fixing Canal Street Edition

DOT will lower the speed limit on the Manhattan Bridge lanes that feed onto Canal Street. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on August 8, 2025

Photo: Kevin Duggan|

This entrance to Manhattan could be so much more than a firehose of car traffic.

Changes are finally coming to the Manhattan Bridge's Canal Street terminus.

Unfortunately it was tragedy that forced the city's hand to act — and the changes fall short of the full-scale Canal Street revamp the city has teased for three years and counting.

The Department of Transportation on Thursday announced, through amNewYork, which broke the story, that it would put concrete barriers around the pedestrian space where an allegedly intoxicated driver going at 109 mph killed a cyclist and a pedestrian on July 19. DOT will also reduce the width of two travel lanes on the bridge.

Less immediately, DOT will propose reducing the speed limit on the Manhattan Bridge approaching the intersection from 35 to 20 mph, officials said. That requires a 60-day public comment period, DOT said, but it's long overdue — the bridge currently functions like a Mario Kart-style speed boost, revving drivers up to high speeds right as they approach busy, pedestrian-dense Canal Street. And the city wants to "explore installing a warning sign" to tell drivers to slow down.

DOT, which expanded pedestrian space at the foot of the bridge in 2016, conducted outreach for a "Canal St Visioning Project" back in 2022, only to announce plans for another study the following year. Congestion pricing launched and cut traffic on the corridor and the Adams administration continued to dither. Now DOT says it is "fast-tracking community engagement on a full redesign of the Canal Street corridor to start several months ahead of schedule" — specifically, this month as opposed to the fall.

So a redesign is finally happening after another round of community input. It's about time?

In other news:

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

