Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Citi Bike

Citi Bike Will Stop Blaming Gay Pride for E-Bike Speed Cap

2:11 PM EDT on June 27, 2025

Bess Adler with the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Citi Bike has no pride.

The Lyft-owned bikeshare system has pledged to stop misinforming customers about why its electric bikes are now capped at 15 miles per hour — a change that customer service reps said was due to Pride Weekend when, in fact, it stemmed from a threat from the Adams administration.

Citi Bike user Michael Gormally told Streetsblog that he reached out to Citi Bike customer service after noticing the speed reduction and was told that it was a temporary change "due to pride weekend as a request from the Mayor's Office."

Email from Citi Bike customer service.Screenshot from Michael Gormally

Streetsblog then followed up and called the same customer service line and was told the same thing: "The changes are for Pride Weekend, and if you want more information, go to the Citi Bike blog online for more information."

But that was not at all true. In fact, the reduction in Citi Bike top speeds from 18 to 15 miles per hour occurred days after Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro wrote a letter to Citi Bike demanding the change, citing an alleged "public health emergency" from 18 mph electric bikes.

Lyft initially said it would defy the Adams administration's request, until Mastro's letter upped the ante and Lyft announced it would indeed implement the requested speed cap by last Friday.

Email from Citi Bike customer service.

Gormally has been a member of Citi Bike since 2018 and is unhappy about the change to e-bikes. But he added that he is especially unhappy with the way that Citi Bike has been updating users on the changes.

"The additional annoyance is the deceptive or absent communication on the part of the company," he said.

But after Streetsblog asked about it, the policy will change, a representative said.

"We will address any misinformed customer service responses to ensure that riders are aware of this new pedal-assist speed limit."

Pride Week culminates Sunday with a parade and many many festivities. Click here for details.

Jonah Schwarz

Summer Specialist Jonah Schwarz returned to Streetsblog after first working with us in 2023.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Delivery workers

EXCLUSIVE: Council Will Force Apps To Fund Safe E-Bikes for Workers

The City Council is set to pass a bill on Monday that will make app companies responsible for their workers using safe e-bikes.

June 27, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: Sean Duffy’s ‘Great American Road Trip’ Should Include Trains

Give me highways or give me death!

June 27, 2025
Central Park Conservancy

Friday’s Headlines: In the Swim Edition

Good luck parking your bike at Harlem's brand new state of the art pool in Central Park. Plus other news.

June 27, 2025
Eyes on the Street

Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lane Puts the ‘Bliss’ in Blissville

That new bike lane on Review Avenue is great ... and it's just the start.

June 27, 2025
David Carr

HEAR IT! Staten Island Pol Loves to Speed — Then Shrugs Off His Recklessness

Council Member David Carr has 12 speed-camera tickets, one red light ticket and one bus lane infraction since Feb. 2, 2023. But does he care? No.

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog USACar-Free Streets

Berlin Moves Closer to Banning Cars From An Area Bigger Than Manhattan

Hey, Mayor Adams, why can't we have nice things?

June 26, 2025
See all posts