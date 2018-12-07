Another Dead Pedestrian in Queens

A senior citizen was run down and killed on a dangerous stretch of Jewel Avenue last month — and the driver was not charged, the NYPD announced on Friday.

According to police, Ruizhen Dong, 69, was crossing 152nd Street in Kew Gardens Hills when she was struck by the 76-year-old driver of a 2017 Toyota traveling westbound on Jewel Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, cops said. Dong was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where she died.

The driver was not charged.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Jewel Avenue is a notorious roadway for residents of Kew Gardens Hills. Since 2013, 13 pedestrians and two cyclists have been injured — with now two pedestrians killed — between Kissena Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway. Tellingly, 42 motorists have been injured in crashes, with one fatality, city statistics show.

