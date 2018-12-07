Another Dead Pedestrian in Queens

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
SB Donation NYC header 2A senior citizen was run down and killed on a dangerous stretch of Jewel Avenue last month — and the driver was not charged, the NYPD announced on Friday.

According to police, Ruizhen Dong, 69, was crossing 152nd Street in Kew Gardens Hills when she was struck by the 76-year-old driver of a 2017 Toyota traveling westbound on Jewel Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, cops said. Dong was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where she died.

The driver was not charged.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Jewel Avenue is a notorious roadway for residents of Kew Gardens Hills. Since 2013, 13 pedestrians and two cyclists have been injured — with now two pedestrians killed — between Kissena Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway. Tellingly, 42 motorists have been injured in crashes, with one fatality, city statistics show.

  • Joe R.

    The problem is Jewel Avenue is way too many traffic signals, none of which appear to be timed. Drivers constantly race to make the light. Often you need to go 45 or 50 mph to do so. The city could curb a lot of the speeding by timing the lights to the speed limit, if possible, or better yet removing them. The intersections with other arterials like Kissena Blvd or Main Street should be roundabouts, not traffic lights. The traffic lights also delay the buses all the time.

  • Jason

    A lot of the HAWK signals I’ve seen have two basic problems.

    1. They’re not visible during the daytime.
    2. The lights are often separate from the pedestrian crossing sign, so even if you see the lights and know what they mean it can still take a couple of extra beats to process what you’re seeing.

  • Joe R.

    It’s still better than having nothing there, which is the case now. At the very least they should mark a crosswalk on Jewel Avenue so motorists know people may be crossing here.

