88-Year-Old Driver Runs Red, Kills Madeline Sershen, 17, in Utopia Parkway Crosswalk

Video still: WNBC
Video still: WNBC

An 88-year-old motorist ran a red light and killed a teenager in Whitestone yesterday.

Sheila Kahn Prager was driving a Toyota compact on Utopia Parkway at around 10:30 a.m. when she disregarded the signal at 16th Avenue and slammed into 17-year-old Madeline Sershen, who was crossing the parkway in the crosswalk.

Madeline Sershen. Photo via Daily News
Madeline Sershen. Photo via Daily News

The victim was propelled onto the hood of the car and into the windshield. Sershen, of Flushing, sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, according to the Daily News and QNS.com.

Prager was arrested and charged with failure to yield, failure to exercise due care, and running the light.

“Because of her age she should not have been on the road,” Sershen’s father, Eric Sershen, told the News. “I think the family of this person should’ve taken the keys away.”

Other than vision tests, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles does nothing to monitor the driving abilities of license-holders as they age. Instead, the DMV leaves it to individual motorists and their families to decide when someone is no longer physically capable of operating a motor vehicle.

“She was looking forward to life,” Eric Sershen said. “She was just so smart. She excelled at everything that she wanted to do.”

Madeline Sershen was killed in the 109th Precinct, and in the City Council district represented by Paul Vallone.

  • AnoNYC

    I wish our politicians would force the automakers into making collision avoidance a standard requirement on all vehicles at an earlier date than 2022 (and this deadline is just general, not pedestrian avoidance though, I hope by that time the more advanced detection will not be “premium”).

    It will take some years before the majority of automobiles on the road have it, but the sooner it’s mandated the sooner we will see less of these types of collisions.

  • van_vlissingen

    On this stretch, Utopia has a buffered class 2 lane. It could be easily flipped to narrow the roadway and slow drivers down.

  • Joe R.

    There shouldn’t be an honor system where those who can no longer drive either turn in their keys or have their children do it for them. Drivers should be retested starting at age 50 perhaps every 5 years until they turn 65. At age 65, you should be retested annually. The first time you fail the test, you lose your license for good. Thank the AARP for the fact we don’t do something like this.

