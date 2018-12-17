No Charges After Driver Kills Man in Bronx Parking Lot

The victim died after being pinned down by the driver's Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Photo: Franz Golhen
Photo: Franz Golhen

A pedestrian is dead after being side-swiped in a Bronx parking lot by a driver.

Yaw Acheampong, 55, was walking in the parking lot of the 950 Evergreen Avenue apartment complex when the driver struck him with the vehicle’s front left fender, according to NYPD.

Police arrived at approximately 8:50 p.m. to find the victim being treated for serious injuries. Acheampong was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died.

A witness told the Daily News that the driver’s Mercedes-Benz SUV pinned Acheampong to the ground.

“I think he was under the car for a long time. They had a lot of people trying to lift the car off of him. But I think he already died, he didn’t move,” the witness said.

The driver, whose name was not released, remained at the scene. Police filed no charges, though an investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is underway.

