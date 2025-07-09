Wednesday’s Headlines: Meera Meera Edition

Meera, Meera on the wall, who's the deputy mayor-est of them all?

That's the question posed (sort of) Mayor Adams's former Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi in the Daily News on Tuesday.

Joshi, who resigned from City Hall amid concerns about the Hizzoner's independence from President Trump, urged New Yorkers to ask mayoral contenders, "Who's your bench?"

"The Democratic primary winner has no prior city government experience so he will have to fill that void through smart leadership picks," wrote Joshi, who ran the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration under President Biden and the Taxi and Limousine Commission under Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But the piece may be a veiled criticism of the incumbent mayor. After all, Joshi — and several other well-regarded civil servants — quit on Eric Adams in February "to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families," in their words, after the president dropped the mayor's federal indictment in exchange for the city's cooperation on immigration enforcement.

Joshi has continued to post on X about city policy even as she's moved on to running Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery. But the absence of her and the deputy mayors who quit with her is felt every time City Hall under current First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro kills a busway or pedestrian path or affordable housing project that Joshi and company worked on for years.

"What does it take to run this miraculous beast of a city? A deep bench of meritorious, mission-driven managers — people who combine operational grit, strategic vision, and moral clarity," she wrote. "New Yorkers deserve to know who’s going to lead this city — not just the person at the top, but the characteristics if not the names of the team executing the vision."

