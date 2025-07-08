Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Rethinking Avenue B Edition

DOT is taking feedback on the future of Avenue B. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 8, 2025

Photo via Street Lab|

The Avenue B open street back in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation will show off plans for something like a low-traffic bike boulevard on Avenue B opposite Tompkins Square Park.

A copy of DOT's presentation obtained by Streetsblog shows that the two-way Avenue B will be converted to a one-way northbound street between E. Seventh and E. 10th streets, which already hosts a daily open street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., creating a much more pleasant experience for cyclists and pedestrians.

Is it revolutionary? No. But evolutionary? Certainly. The New York version of a low-traffic neighborhood? Maybe. A full plaza block between E. Eighth and E. Ninth streets is also under consideration, but not for this summer because it requires "further outreach and design conversations," according to the DOT presentation.

Members of the public can give their input about the future of Avenue B here. EV Grieve also previewed the effort.

Read more below.

In other news:

  • Toll evasion is flat on MTA bridges and tunnels despite the authority's high profile efforts to crack down on "ghost tags" and other scofflaws. (Newsday)
  • Sean Duffy is out with another letter demanding the MTA do more busy work. (NY Post)
  • Related: London's low-traffic zones cuts traffic deaths and injuries. (The Guardian)
  • Waymo debuts in New York City... sort of. (TechCrunch)
  • Borrowing momentum from Zohran Mamdani's "Halal-flation" bit, a City Council proposal would decriminalize street vending violations. (Gothamist)
  • Bronxites repurposed a handful of curbside parking spots for a pool on Mount Hope Place; The Post is furious. (NY Post)
  • The 1 train has the most hot car complaints in the subway system. (Gothamist)
  • DOT is touting its installation of accessible pedestrian signals. (amNY)
  • The City profiled tricked-out delivery worker bikes.
  • Gothamist and amNY reported the Mayor Adams's extremely long-term plans to crack down on delivery workers, as did we.
  • The MTA is proud of its work on the Queens bus network redesign. (amNY) (We covered that, too.)
  • The editorial board of amNY hates the city's common sense plan to allow e-bikes in parks.
  • Another year, another G train closure. (Crain's)
  • Out-of-control driver flees nasty FDR Drive crash. (Patch)
  • What can the US learn from Europe's stronger post-2020 ridership recovery? (Urban Wire)
  • Conservatives in both parties are scrambling for their best shot to beat Mamdani. (NY Post)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Eyes on the Street

Eyes on the Street: DOT’s ‘Broadway Vision’ Starts to Clear Up

The Department of Transportation has transformed Broadway into a new corridor for pedestrians and cyclists.

July 8, 2025
e-bikes

Amsterdam Leads the Way on E-Bike Regulation — Should New York Follow Suit?

The city's biking- and walking-friendly streets expose the hypocrisy harsh e-bike enforcement without better street design.

July 8, 2025
Department of Sustainable Delivery

Eric Adams’s ‘Dept. of Sustainable Delivery’ Isn’t Actually A Department

The "Department of Sustainable Delivery" will launch with 45 "peace officers" in 2028, the mayor said on Monday.

July 7, 2025
congestion pricing

New Air Quality Stats Dispel Earlier Forecasts for Congestion Pricing Pollution

Air quality has improved or remained steady across the five boroughs since congestion pricing launched in January, city health department data showed.

July 7, 2025
Buses

‘Rush’ Routes Debut in Queens Bus Map Overhaul More Than Five Years in the Making

The MTA's new "rush" routes make fewer stops in busy downtown areas to avoid wasted time merging in and out of traffic.

July 7, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Run This Town Edition

The 34th Street busway is the latest casualty of the mayor's lack of a spine on transportation issues. Plus more news.

July 7, 2025
See all posts