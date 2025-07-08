Tuesday’s Headlines: Rethinking Avenue B Edition

On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation will show off plans for something like a low-traffic bike boulevard on Avenue B opposite Tompkins Square Park.

A copy of DOT's presentation obtained by Streetsblog shows that the two-way Avenue B will be converted to a one-way northbound street between E. Seventh and E. 10th streets, which already hosts a daily open street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., creating a much more pleasant experience for cyclists and pedestrians.

Is it revolutionary? No. But evolutionary? Certainly. The New York version of a low-traffic neighborhood? Maybe. A full plaza block between E. Eighth and E. Ninth streets is also under consideration, but not for this summer because it requires "further outreach and design conversations," according to the DOT presentation.

Members of the public can give their input about the future of Avenue B here. EV Grieve also previewed the effort.

