Another Pedestrian is Dead in Hit-and-Run, Undermining Vision Zero Promises

The pedestrian who was struck by an out-of-control driver late on Saturday night on Manhattan’s W. 23rd Street has died, police said.

Bing Wan, 45, died Sunday, hours after he had been run down by a speeding motorist while standing on the sidewalk at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Details are sparse, but here’s what the NYPD reported:

Wan had been standing at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 23rd Street when the driver of a Dodge 2500 van traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue “at an apparent high rate of speed” tried to turn left onto 23rd Street, but lost control of the car.

The driver “failed to navigate the turn and forward acceleration of the vehicle and struck the pedestrian,” police said. Wan was still alive when cops arrived. He was taken to the hospital, but died there on Sunday.

The driver continued down 23rd Street, striking two cars in the eastbound lanes, before fleeing to the wind.

Cops say the “investigation remains ongoing.”

Wan was a resident of Kew Gardens Hills in Queens.