Senior Citizen Mowed Down and Killed By Driver in Bronx Another victim of East Tremont Avenue.

A driver ran over and killed a senior citizen a few steps from her home on Miles Avenue in the dangerous Throgs Neck section of the Bronx, the NYPD said late Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Dec. 16 at around 1:05 p.m. when Maria Frasca, 85, was attempting to cross East Tremont Avenue. At the same time, a driver — whose name was not released — turned into the road from Miles Avenue, hitting Frasca.

Cops say Frasca was conscious after the collision, but died later at Jacoby Hospital. The 44-year-old driver had remained on the scene and was not charged.

One pedestrian was injured at the same intersection this year. And just north of the intersection, on East Tremont Avenue, nine pedestrians and cyclists have been killed in just a 15-block stretch since January, 2017, thanks to an overly wide street that encourages speeding — the very conditions that the Department of Transportation will fix along similarly designed Morris Park Avenue next year.