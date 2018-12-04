Safety First! Sanitation Says it Will Fire Worker Who Killed Pedestrian

Days after it was forced to reinstate a suspended Sanitation worker who ran over and killed a Crown Heights pedestrian, the city now says it will use an “administrative process” to fire the rogue employee.

Sanitation officials had said earlier on Tuesday that they had to allow Aaron Gilchrist to return to work this week after the conclusion of his automatic 30-day suspension for running over Alberto Leal on Oct. 11 — but then said they would go further.

“Sanitation worker Gilchrist was suspended for 30 days, the maximum allowed by law,” an agency source told Streetsblog. “He is currently administratively grounded, meaning he is prohibited from operating a DSNY vehicle.

“DSNY will be taking additional disciplinary action against the driver through the administrative process and will be seeking termination,” the source concluded.

The killing of Leal, 37, shocked residents of Crown Heights. Police said that early on Oct. 11, Gilchrist, 37, drove his massive garbage truck the wrong way up Brooklyn Avenue from Eastern Parkway, where he struck Leal. Then Gilchrist turned his vehicle around in an attempt to cover up the crash, a video showed.

Gilchrist, who earned more than $120,000 last year, was charged with failure to yield, failure to exercise due care and driving the wrong way up a one-way street.

Teamsters Local 831, which represents Sanitation workers, was “closed” for the night, and could not respond to a reporter’s query, an operator said.

  • walks bikes drives

    Wow, am I in the wrong profession. With a masters degree and the same amount of time in with the city, as a teacher, I make 2/3 the salary of the guy who takes out the trash.

  • Joe R.

    I was saying the same thing. Even my best year so far was only marginally more than this guy made doing a job a high school graduate could do. On average I make far less.

    Starting pay for a garbage collector is only about $34K, but the average pay gets close to $90K after 5 years:

    http://america.aljazeera.com/watch/shows/real-money-with-alivelshi/articles/2015/1/13/sanitation-gold.html

    He probably had a good amount of OT to get over $120K. I guess I’m still way ahead as far as hourly rate goes though. I only averaged 26 hours a week in my best year.

