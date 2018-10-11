UPDATE: Sanitation Truck Driver Arrested After Killing Pedestrian in Crown Heights

The garbage truck driver would have been turning right, onto southbound Brooklyn Avenue. Notice the "Passenger Cars Only" sign. Photo: Google
A Department of Sanitation garbage truck driver was arrested after running over and killing a man on Eastern Parkway Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

Details are limited, but according to the NYPD, the truck driver was heading westbound on the parkway at 6:47 a.m. and turned right heading north onto Brooklyn Avenue, against the flow of traffic, where he struck the 37-year-old pedestrian, killing him before cops even had a chance to arrive on the scene from a 911 call.

The garbage truck driver remained on scene, NYPD said. Police charged the driver for going the wrong way, failing to exercise due care, and failing to yield to a pedestrian, according to Brooklyn Paper.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending family notification, NYPD said.

It is unclear if the garbage truck was turning onto Brooklyn Avenue from the main roadway or the service road of Eastern Parkway. There is no marked crosswalk on the north side of Eastern Parkway where it Brooklyn Avenue intersects with the pedestrian path.

One detail left out of the NYPD report: Eastern Parkway is limited to “passenger cars only.”

City sanitation trucks generally have a better safety record than private sanitation companies, which have come under fire for killing cyclists and pedestrians. But in August, a city garbage truck driver severely injured a woman on Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick.

The Department of Sanitation said it is cooperating with the NYPD, but declined to comment. The agency, which typically removes drivers from the road after crashes, would not say if this driver has been placed on modified duty, citing the ongoing investigation.

  • J. Geoff Rove

    Trash still needs to get picked up from the “car only” streets. Guessing that Eastern Pkwy is a quicker route to access the garbage routes than other streets. In Chicago, the municipal trucks use “no commercial trucks” US-41, LSD like in the song.
    At 6:47am it could have still been dark out or the driver was drowsy.

  • petercow

    And therefor what… he should be excused for killing a guy?

  • J. Geoff Rove

    The rail industry is installing PTC at a cost of $Billions to address the drowsy operator issue. The guy is not going to be resurrected. Maybe work the root cause issues to save the next walker.

