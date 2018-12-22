Cops Hunt Hit-and-Run Madman in Bay Ridge While a Driver Kills on the Upper East Side

Help cops find this driver.
Help cops find this driver.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who ran down a Bay Ridge pedestrian earlier this month and kept on driving.

Cops released a video of the Dec. 2 crash showing the driver of a dark-colored sedan on Third Avenue and then speeding into a turn onto 92nd Street, where he struck a struck a 30-year-old pedestrian. The driver kept going. The victim was taken to NYU Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment of serious injuries to his neck, back and legs.

 

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477 (TIPS) or, for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting at @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. The NYPD says all calls are confidential.

Hours after making their request for assistance, cops reported that a New Jersey man had died Friday as a result of injuries he sustained when a driver ran over him three days earlier on E. 72nd St.

Police say Kim Jomgheikim, 64, was crossing the two-way street mid-block when the driver of a black 2009 Honda Accord, heading eastbound on 72nd, slammed into him. The driver remained on the scene and was not charged. Jomgheikim, of Fort Lee, died Friday at New York Hospital.

