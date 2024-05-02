Thursday’s Headlines: NYPD Discovers Chained Bike Locks Edition

Locked and loaded ... with lies?

The morning after cracking down on the brief student occupation of a building at Columbia University, NYPD officials on Wednesday exhibited a bike lock chain — complete with a Kryptonite-brand u-lock — they claimed pro-Palestinian protesters at the school used to barricade doors to the school hall.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard brandished the bike lock to imply protesters were "professionals," since no student could possibly own such a device.

"This is not what students bring to school. This is what professionals bring to campuses and universities," Sheppard said. "These are heavy industrial chains that were locked with bike locks."

Watch the clip below:

Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard shows the chains used to secure Hamilton Hall at Columbia University.



"This is not what students bring to school. This is what professionals bring to campuses and universities." pic.twitter.com/fwFUPZlIj7 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 1, 2024

As Twitter commenters and members of the media quickly pointed out, Columbia University in fact recommends the specific bike lock and chain in question to students — among other, less hefty, options. Bike lock maker Kryptonite even markets the product as its "New York Fahgettaboudit Chain," as The City reporter Katie Honan tried to point out to Sheppard after Mayor Adams's press conference Wednesday morning.

"This is the same chain," Honan told Sheppard, according to video posted by Hell Gate's Christopher Robbins. "This is an industrial chain," Sheppard insisted.

Here is @katie_honan confronting @NYPDDCPI with evidence that the chain he wielded to imply that “outside agitators” barricaded Hamilton Hall is a common bike lock that @Columbia itself sold to their students pic.twitter.com/j7lU9Nm1GO — Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) May 1, 2024

The New York Fahgettaboudit Chain is one of Kryptonite's only products that comes with an "anti-theft" guarantee if a bike is stolen in Manhattan, 404 Media reported — meaning New Yorkers who lose them can register to have the cost of their bike reimbursed if someone steals it while equipped with the lock.

While MSNBC's hosts appeared to eat up Sheppard's specious assertion, New York City cyclists eagerly harped on the NYPD's flimsy attempt to paint student protesters as outside agitators (as of 4:55 p.m. Wednesday NYPD had yet to identify any non-students among the 300 people arrested at either Columbia or City College, according to Honan):

this is the work of professionals pic.twitter.com/SWEfkQBdZS — personal space allotment commissar (@nicoleamurray) May 1, 2024

I have this bike lock. I am an architect, lover of puns, father to three kids, and I tweet things like "our queen!" at indie rock and americana performer Katie Crutchfield, who plays under the name "Waxahatchee." This is utter nonsense excusing excessive force. https://t.co/exbcjuGvb4 — Cross-laminated Tinder (@nickhasthoughts) May 1, 2024

I rode my bike to school with that 20 lb chain over my shoulder everyday. That is a regular chain to lock up a bicycle in NYC.



Posturing as if it is out of the ordinary is absolute nonsense. https://t.co/PXmiYkUO6S — The Free Portrait Project (@WeAreSouthBKLN) May 1, 2024

Check out The City's excellent coverage for more on the NYPD's crackdown on campus protests at the two schools. Disturbingly, cops tried — and seemingly failed — to keep the press from covering the events.

