Three More Dead Pedestrians — And Three More Drivers Uncharged

Three more pedestrians have died over the last three days in separate incidents that are different except for one disturbing similarity: in no case, was the driver charged.

On Saturday, the NYPD released information about two of the crashes — one involving an 80-year-old woman in the Village and the other causing the death of a 35-year-old man in Williamsburg.

On Thursday, the NYPD reported about the death of an unidentified man in East Flatbush.

Here’s what we know:

1. On Oct. 3, the senior woman was crossing 16th Street at around 10:40 a.m. when she was struck by the 41-year-old driver of a truck attempting to make a left turn from Seventh Avenue onto the side street. Maureen Meloy, of W. 20th Street, died of her injuries on Thursday, police said.

The operator remained on scene, according to police and there was no arrest.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a statement.

2. On Oct. 18 at around 9:40 p.m., the 40-year-old driver of a GMC SUV traveling northbound on Lorimer Street hit a 35-year-old pedestrian who was crossing mid-block, north of Montrose Avenue. The vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The man, Filiberto Coalt, died on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

There was no arrest.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

3. On Oct. 2 at around 11:10 p.m., the driver of a 2002 Lexus was motoring eastbound on Avenue D when he or she struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the avenue mid block near E. 49th St. The driver remained at the scene. The pedestrian, whose identity has not been revealed, died on Thursday.

There was no arrest.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said.

This is a developing outrage. Please check back later for updates.