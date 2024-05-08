New York City to Install 500 Secure Bike Parking Hubs In The Next Five Years: Sources

The Department of Transportation will invite vendors to apply to operate secure bike parking facilities with a goal of 500 hubs by 2029, Streetsblog has learned.
DOT's long-awaited effort to provide indoor bike parking on the street will finally get off the ground on Thursday when the agency announces a request for proposals for vendors to win the right to run the program, according to two sources with knowledge of the plans.
Bike parking stations on city streets would mark major milestone in making New York City more bike-friendly, culminating years of failed efforts to build secure bike parking in a city rife with theft.
A previous attempt under Mayor Bill de Blasio to "explore" secure bike storage pilots in Times Square, the Myrtle-Wyckoff pedestrian plaza and near Union Square fell apart in 2020 when DOT claimed it could not find vendors who mets its requirements that facilities have staff and amenities like bike maintenance.
As the DOT struggled to advance the concept, at least one company made smaller moves on a parallel track to promote a different version of bike parking.
Secure bike parking is also an equity issue: In a 2017 report, the National Association of City Transportation Officials noted that 47 percent of people of color said they would be more interested in cycling regularly if they had more access to secure bike parking.
