Another Pedestrian is Dead in Very Bad Year for City Walkers

A Brooklyn pedestrian died on Friday from injuries he sustained earlier in the month when he was run down on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police said that Ebenzer Edwards, 74, was hit by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck on Dec. 10 as he tried to cross Brooklyn’s vehicular spine at Beekman Place at around 10:28 a.m. The 44-year-old driver, whose name was not released, was moving southbound on Flatbush.

The injuries to Edwards were not initially deemed life-threatening, but he died on Dec. 28 at Kings County Hospital.

There were no initial charges, but “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Edwards is the 112th pedestrian to be killed by drivers through December 30 — six more than last year.