Thursday’s Headlines: Speed-Limiting Tech Edition

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) introduced a bill last year to allow the state to require the installation of speed-limiting devices in the cars of repeat reckless drivers.

Gounardes's bill would force drivers with at least six speeding tickets in a single year to install the tech, which he demo'd up in Albany on Tuesday. The tech would prevent the driver from going more than 5 mph over the speed limit.

You can watch the senator in action behind the wheel of a speed-limited vehicle below.

Today I joined @NYC_SafeStreets to test drive a car with ISA speed-limiting tech. The drive was smooth, easy, and most importantly: safe.



My bill would require these life-saving speed limiters in the vehicles of repeatedly reckless drivers.



Learn more: https://t.co/q3PxoAt2eN pic.twitter.com/90BcqapMpV — Senator Andrew Gounardes (@Sen_Gounardes) May 7, 2024

"My phone is all the way on the gas right now. I floored it and the car was not accelerating," Gounardes says in the clip. "We're at the speed limit. I literally have floored it and cannot go faster... My foot is touching the floor right now."

Gounardes also touted the bill in a City & State op-ed with his Assembly co-sponsor Emily Gallagher published on Monday.

