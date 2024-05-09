Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Speed-Limiting Tech Edition

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes continues his push to force reckless drivers to install speed limiters in their cars. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on May 9, 2024

Photo: Julianne Cuba|

Sen. Gounardes announcing his “speed governor” bill last summer.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) introduced a bill last year to allow the state to require the installation of speed-limiting devices in the cars of repeat reckless drivers.

Gounardes's bill would force drivers with at least six speeding tickets in a single year to install the tech, which he demo'd up in Albany on Tuesday. The tech would prevent the driver from going more than 5 mph over the speed limit.

You can watch the senator in action behind the wheel of a speed-limited vehicle below.

"My phone is all the way on the gas right now. I floored it and the car was not accelerating," Gounardes says in the clip. "We're at the speed limit. I literally have floored it and cannot go faster... My foot is touching the floor right now."

Gounardes also touted the bill in a City & State op-ed with his Assembly co-sponsor Emily Gallagher published on Monday.

In other news:

  • From the Assignment Desk: Speaking of "speed governors," Gov. Hochul will make a "transportation budget announcement at M.S. 51 in Brooklyn on Thursday.
  • State Sen. Zellnor Myrie is preparing to challenge Mayor Adams in the 2025 mayoral election. (NY Times, Politico)
  • Missing from Myrie's legislative accomplishments: transportation. (City & State)
  • "Too often in this city, we make a crisis out of nothing, and do nothing in the face of crises.” Brooklyn B.P. Reynoso called DOT's timeline to daylight 1,000 intersections "totally unacceptable." (Brian Howald via Twitter)
  • Why it's taken nearly a decade to replace water pipes on two blocks on the Upper East Side. (Gothamist)
  • Former Corp. Counsel Victor Kovner on Randy Mastro: "It is a serious mistake to evaluate a lawyer based on the conduct or views of his or her clients." (City & State)
  • BQE reconstruction work to last through 2028, DOT tells Restler. (amNY)
  • More coverage of the charges against the man who drove into pro-Palestinian protesters in Manhattan. D.A. Alvin Bragg threw out charges against the driver's protest marshal victim and one other demonstrator. (NY Times, Associated Press)
  • DOI to probe NYPD leader's aggressive, politicized use of social media. (Politico)
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Electric Vehicles

DOT Official: All Our Free Parking Justifies Keeping Curb Space for EVs

If only someone could do something about the parking!

May 9, 2024
Bicycle Parking

New York City to Install 500 Secure Bike Parking Hubs In The Next Five Years: Sources

Your bike may finally get a roof over its head.

May 8, 2024
DOT

Adams Backs Lower Speed Limits, Calls Crashes ‘Accidents’

The mayor wants New York City drivers to "slow down," but it's not clear yet how many streets will get lower speed limits.

May 8, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Trump Posts About Congestion Pricing Edition

Donald Trump comments on congestion pricing — no surprise, he's against it. Plus more news.

May 8, 2024
See all posts