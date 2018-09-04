Police Search for Hit-and-Run ATV Rider Who Killed a 65-Year-Old Cyclist Eucario Xelo was biking on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood when a group of road ragers approached him from behind.

Police say they are searching for an ATV rider who struck — seemingly intentionally — a 65-year-old cyclist in Ridgewood last Tuesday, causing injuries that led to the senior’s death this weekend.

The four-wheeling road rager drove into Eucario Xelo as he pedaled west on Seneca Avenue towards Woodbine Street in Ridgewood just before 1 a.m. last Tuesday, NYPD said. The killer was part of a group of individuals on two- and four-wheeled motor bikes and he appeared to intentionally knock Xelo off his bike and into the street, according to surveillance video broadcast by ABC7.

Xelo succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at Elmhurst General Hospital.

“I saw the video and I saw again and again and I just can’t believe why why would they do that,” the victim’s daughter, Angelica Xelo, told ABC. “If they did it to my dad they probably did it to somebody, they’re going to do it to somebody else.”

Police are still searching for the ATV user who struck Xelo. The department did not provide a visual description of the perp, which is common when the agency seeks the public’s assistance in finding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD hotline at (800) 577-8477 (TIPS). The NYPD says it protects the identity of callers.