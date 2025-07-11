Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition

We've got one more workday before we can hit the beach. Plus the news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

We've got one more workday before we can hit the beach.

So let's get right to the headlines:

  • Former DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is the new dean of NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School. (Press release via NYU)
  • Johh Surico checked in on the Upper West Side's new delivery microhubs. (Curbed)
  • A Gateway Tunnel construction detour is coming for the West Side greenway. (Gothamist)
  • Proposals coming out of the mayor's Charter Revision Commission are "City of Yes on steroids," Council Member Bob Holden charges. (QNS)
  • A 90-year-old was killed by a moped rider in Homecrest. (CBS New York)
  • NYPD will sack 31 rookie cops who it says were not qualified to be hired. (amNY, Gothamist)
  • Environmental advocates are warning about debris from Gov. Hochul's Cross-Bronx highway expansion spilling into the Bronx river. (amNY)
  • PCAC survey finds widespread negative experiences with OMNY. (NY Times)
  • NYCHA wants to turn some of its parking lots into public EV charging hubs. (Crain's)
  • Some super hilarious Staten Islander painted "TRUMP" on a speed bump. (S.I. Advance)
  • DOT is selling "limited edition" signs that say "Welcome to Queens." (QNS)
  • A British guy here for 17 days is trying to map all five boroughs. (The City)
  • The Trump administration is holding up funding for the National Guard troops that patrol the subway. (NY Times)
  • Reddit is the place to be if you want to live in N-Y-C. (NY Groove)
  • EPA workers and their supporters rallied in Foley Square in support of 139 agency staffers put on leave by Administrator Lee Zeldin. (Gothamist)
  • Is this the only legitimate reason to block a bike lane? (@pair_up_ via Instagram)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

bus lanes

Why No BRT For NYC? Two New Reports Tackle Why Your Bus Service Sucks

Years of bus priority projects barely made a dent in speeds because Big Apple leaders won't install real bus rapid transit, two recent reports argue.

July 11, 2025
Citi Bike

Citi Bike Riders Are Pissed About Eric Adams’s 15 MPH Speed Limit

Citi Bike's new 15 mph max speed limit is a bad deal for riders and a potential threat to safety, riders said.

July 11, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: Cyclists, Check Out Your Next City

Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson visited London earlier this summer to check in on the Big Smoke's cycling revolution.

July 11, 2025
Department of Sustainable Delivery

Council To Close Instacart Loophole, Pass Delivery Industry Regulation Bills

The City Council will vote on Monday the "Instacart loophole" and force all app companies to pay workers a minimum wage.

July 10, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

‘Blood On His Hands’: Cyclists Slam Eric Adams After Judge Lets Him Remove Brooklyn Bike Lane

Mayor Adams will have “blood on his hands” for his decision to rip up three blocks of the popular protected bike lane.

July 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Fourth of July Hangover Edition

That Fourth of July lasts longer for some than others. Plus more news.

July 10, 2025
See all posts