Friday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition

We've got one more workday before we can hit the beach.
So let's get right to the headlines:
- Former DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is the new dean of NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School. (Press release via NYU)
- Johh Surico checked in on the Upper West Side's new delivery microhubs. (Curbed)
- A Gateway Tunnel construction detour is coming for the West Side greenway. (Gothamist)
- Proposals coming out of the mayor's Charter Revision Commission are "City of Yes on steroids," Council Member Bob Holden charges. (QNS)
- A 90-year-old was killed by a moped rider in Homecrest. (CBS New York)
- NYPD will sack 31 rookie cops who it says were not qualified to be hired. (amNY, Gothamist)
- Environmental advocates are warning about debris from Gov. Hochul's Cross-Bronx highway expansion spilling into the Bronx river. (amNY)
- PCAC survey finds widespread negative experiences with OMNY. (NY Times)
- NYCHA wants to turn some of its parking lots into public EV charging hubs. (Crain's)
- Some super hilarious Staten Islander painted "TRUMP" on a speed bump. (S.I. Advance)
- DOT is selling "limited edition" signs that say "Welcome to Queens." (QNS)
- A British guy here for 17 days is trying to map all five boroughs. (The City)
- The Trump administration is holding up funding for the National Guard troops that patrol the subway. (NY Times)
- Reddit is the place to be if you want to live in N-Y-C. (NY Groove)
- EPA workers and their supporters rallied in Foley Square in support of 139 agency staffers put on leave by Administrator Lee Zeldin. (Gothamist)
- Is this the only legitimate reason to block a bike lane? (@pair_up_ via Instagram)