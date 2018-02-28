Box Truck Driver Kills Man at Dangerous Ocean Parkway Intersection It appears as though the unidentified victim had the right-of-way, but NYPD said no charges have been filed.

A turning box truck driver struck and killed a man walking across Ocean Parkway at Church Avenue last night. Available evidence suggests the victim had the right-of-way, but NYPD filed no charges.

Police said the driver, 57, was headed for the Prospect Expressway on westbound Church Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. when he turned right onto Ocean Parkway and struck and killed the victim, whom police have yet to identify.

Five years ago, a turning tractor-trailer driver killed 73-year-old Ngozi Agbim at the same intersection. Afterward, state DOT implemented safety improvements, including a pedestrian island on the north side of the intersection, where Agbim was struck.

The location remains treacherous, with wide streets carrying large volumes of traffic bound for the highway. Since Agbim was killed, 17 people are injured in traffic injuries at this location each year, including four pedestrians, according to city data.

The state DOT is currently implementing $8.5 million in safety improvements on the length of Ocean Parkway, including new pedestrian countdown clocks, upgraded street markings, and turn restrictions at dangerous intersections.

Some local elected officials trying their best to imped these efforts. Last year, State Senator Simcha Felder tried to force the city to increase the speed limit on Ocean Parkway from 25 mph to 30 mph. In 2016, Assembly Member Dov Hikind and Public Advocates Letitia James came out against the right turn bans included in state DOT’s proposal.

The fatal collision occurred in the City Council district represented by Brad Lander and in the NYPD’s 66th Precinct. You can share your thoughts on pedestrian safety in the district at the precinct’s next community council meeting, held at 7:30 p.m. on March 15 at 5910 13th Avenue.