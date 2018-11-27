Cops Arrest Upstate Driver Who Killed One, Injured Six, in Chinatown Swift action by NYPD in a fatal collision that got the mayor's attention.

Police arrested the driver who ran down seven people, killing one, in Chinatown on Monday night, charging him with multiple counts.

Police charged Henry Herman, 70, of Satmar Drive in upstate Monroe, with seven counts of failure to yield, plus failure to exercise due care and driving on a sidewalk after he mowed down the pedestrians on Forsyth Street just south of Canal Street — a popular open-air market near the cycling path entrance to the Manhattan Bridge.

Herman was attempting to parallel park his 2015 Toyota Sienna at around 6:50 p.m. when he accelerated abruptly near a fruit stand, jumped the curb and pinned Zhang Chun, 56 of Queens, against the bridge retaining wall, killing him, police said.

Six others were injured, two critically and two severely, NYPD Captain Michael Gulinello of the Fifth Precinct said.

Herman’s 2015 Toyota Sienna was the same make, model and year of the car that ran over a pedestrian on Nov. 15 very nearby on the Bowery. The victim in that collision, Ngan Leung, died 11 days later, police said on Monday. Police summonsed that driver for failure to yield. A spokesman for the NYPD declined to say whether the two deaths were linked.

The earlier Chinatown death did not receive any attention from Mayor de Blasio — nor do scores of others that have occurred this year. But just before Herman was arrested, the mayor tweeted about the “terrible car crash.”

“We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable,” he added.

Terrible car crash on Canal St has killed 1 pedestrian and injured 6 more. A full NYPD investigation is underway. We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable. We will continue working harder every day to reach #VisionZero. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 27, 2018

It is unclear why the mayor commented on this particular crash, but not the others.

Some criticized the mayor.

Stop driving a motorcade to the gym. Get the NYPD to actually give a shit about parking and driving violations. Encourage your DOT to make real road safety improvements, even at the expense of car space. — Adam Fisher-Cox (@adamfc) November 27, 2018

Why is this crash different from so many others every day, Mr. Mayor? Why did this one get a statement, but the daily death roll does not? https://t.co/3TqU05Xnaj — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) November 27, 2018

Story was updated at 8:37 a..m. to include the name of the victim.