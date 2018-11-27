Cops Arrest Upstate Driver Who Killed One, Injured Six, in Chinatown

Swift action by NYPD in a fatal collision that got the mayor's attention.

Here's how the Times covered the carnage.
Police arrested the driver who ran down seven people, killing one, in Chinatown on Monday night, charging him with multiple counts.

Police charged Henry Herman, 70, of Satmar Drive in upstate Monroe, with seven counts of failure to yield, plus failure to exercise due care and driving on a sidewalk after he mowed down the pedestrians on Forsyth Street just south of Canal Street — a popular open-air market near the cycling path entrance to the Manhattan Bridge.

Herman was attempting to parallel park his 2015 Toyota Sienna at around 6:50 p.m. when he accelerated abruptly near a fruit stand, jumped the curb and pinned Zhang Chun, 56 of Queens, against the bridge retaining wall, killing him, police said.

Six others were injured, two critically and two severely, NYPD Captain Michael Gulinello of the Fifth Precinct said.

Herman’s 2015 Toyota Sienna was the same make, model and year of the car that ran over a pedestrian on Nov. 15 very nearby on the Bowery. The victim in that collision, Ngan Leung, died 11 days later, police said on Monday. Police summonsed that driver for failure to yield. A spokesman for the NYPD declined to say whether the two deaths were linked.

The earlier Chinatown death did not receive any attention from Mayor de Blasio — nor do scores of others that have occurred this year. But just before Herman was arrested, the mayor tweeted about the “terrible car crash.”

“We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable,” he added.

It is unclear why the mayor commented on this particular crash, but not the others.

Some criticized the mayor.

Story was updated at 8:37 a..m. to include the name of the victim.

  • JL

    Thoughts and prayers… While we’re at it, let’s find the nearest bike lane or path choke point and throw some cement blocks down.

  • Guest

    Can someone please call Brian Lehrer show next time de Blasio is on and ask what he’s going to do about the FDNY employee who every day drives and parks his/her car on the sidewalk just 2 blocks from the place of this carnage, on the NW corner of Canal near Allen? Seriously, every damn day! And countless other city employees who drive and park on sidewalks every day, empowered by fake placards?

    What a joke de Blasio is. I’ve been submitting 311 complaints for Parks employees who drive and park on pedestrian paths in my local park and somehow they always get closed with no evidence of violation. What can we do to get mainstream media attention to sidewalk driving and parking in this city?

