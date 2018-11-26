Driver Charged in Fatal Chinatown Crash that Killed a Senior

A 90-year-old woman has died of injuries sustained when a driver ran her down in Chinatown earlier this month — a rare incident where the driver was charged.

According to police, Ngan Leung, 90, was crossing with the light the Bowery at Bayard Street at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 when an unidentified, 66-year-old driver hit her with his Toyota Sienna as he turned left onto Bowery from Bayard. Leung, who had been in the crosswalk, according to police, died of her injuries at Bellevue Hospital six days later.

The driver was charged with failure to yield — a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail.

It is rare for police to charge drivers with failure to yield, as Streetsblog’s recent coverage shows.