Two More Pedestrians Are Killed — And Two More Drivers Are Uncharged

Photo: Joi Ito via Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Joi Ito via Wikimedia Commons

Two Queens pedestrians have died in separate incidents, police said, and neither driver was charged.

On Thursday at around 4:10 p.m., the driver of a massive Lincoln Navigator traveling west on Union Turnpike near 177th Street struck Juana Alland, 78, as she tried to cross Union Turnpike, police said, offering few other details.

The driver remained on the scene and was not charged. Alland was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where she died.

“The investigation remains,” NYPD said in a statement.

And the pedestrian who was struck on 56th Road in Maspeth on last Friday at 1:20 a.m. died of her injuries two days later at Elmhurst Hospital.

In that case, police say Tamika Johnson of Fort Greene, Brooklyn, was crossing 56th Road near 48th Street in an industrial zone when a black SUV traveling east on 56th Road slammed into her and kept on going.

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing,” the NYPD said.

The two deaths cap a particularly bloody period for pedestrians despite a year where the numbers of road deaths may be less than 200 for the first time in recent memory. The number of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians killed each year in New York City hovers around 240 annually, with a recent peak of 299 in 2013.

Through September, 145 people have died on the streets, putting New York on pace for less than 200.

  • guesty

    Speed limits are one thing, but these massive SUVs and pickup trucks really don’t need to be on City streets in such high numbers. Unfortunately it is an arms race. I have a friend who just bought a massive SUV (she often transports extended family) but part of her rationale was that she didn’t want a shorter vehicle because other people had large vehicles so she didn’t feel as safe in something smaller. Everyone wants to “one-up”.

  • Streetfilms (928 videos!)

    This is true. I have heard this many times.

  • Larry Littlefield

    We knew a family years ago, a Brady Bunch situation with lots of kids.

    His first wife, and the mother of some of those children, was killed when an SUV ran a light and its bumper came through the driver-side window.

    With his second wife and blended family, they drove SUVs.

    The whole impact on this type of vehicle on everyone else is one of those things under Omerta. No one is going to be popular telling people that they bought a vehicle that is designed to kill people.

