Weekend Carnage: Two More Pedestrians are Dead

Two pedestrians were killed on Saturday in separate incidents with one common detail: Neither driver — including one who fled and was later captured — was charged.

In the first incident, cops said the driver of a white pickup truck ran over 62-year-old Edith Perez at the corner of Farrington Street and 31st Road in Flushing at around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver was turning left onto Farrington as Perez was crossing. He slammed into her, killing her. He remained on the scene.

“There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.

About seven hours later, an Academy bus driver ran over a 73-year-old man at 10th Avenue and W. 34th Street in Manhattan. Cops said the driver ran over the man — whom the Daily News reported was homeless — and kept on driving. He was caught near the Lincoln Tunnel, yet was neither charged for the crash nor leaving the scene of the fatal collision.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The dead man’s identity was not released.

A police spokesman confirmed on Sunday night that neither driver had been charged.