Motorists Have Killed at Least Three People Walking on Northern Boulevard in 2018

The latest victim, 47-year-old Carlos Gavilanes, was struck near 100th Street early this morning.

Westbound Northern Boulevard at 101st Street. Image: Google Maps
For the second time in three weeks, a driver has killed someone walking on Northern Boulevard in Queens.

A 24-year-old woman driving a Honda sedan struck and killed Carlos Gavilanes, 47, as he crossed Northern between 100th Street and 101st Street at around 12:37 a.m. today, according to NYPD.

Police said the victim was crossing the street south to north and the driver was westbound on Northern in the left lane. The NYPD public information office did not know who had the right of way, and had no more details on how the crash occurred, such as the driver’s speed or whether investigators looked for evidence of motorist distraction.

Gavilanes was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. The driver, whose name was not released, was not charged or ticketed. NYPD said the investigation remains open.

Northern Boulevard is one of the most dangerous streets for walking in Queens. Between 2009 and 2013, motorists killed five pedestrians and severely injured 39 others along the 4.3 miles from Queens Plaza to 114th Street, according to DOT’s 2015 Queens pedestrian safety plan.

Including Gavilanes, motorists have killed at least three people walking on that segment of Northern in 2018, according to crash data tracked by Streetsblog. When a hit-and-run driver killed 9-year-old Giovanni Ampuero at Northern and 70th Street on April 28, local residents and elected officials called on DOT to install traffic-calming measures on the street.

DOT knows how dangerous Northern Boulevard is, but recent improvements in central Queens have mainly consisted of pedestrian islands and retimed signals, not a more substantial overhaul that repurposes car lanes.

Since 2012, at least four children have died in traffic on Northern Boulevard. After Giovanni Ampuero’s death, DOT retimed the signal at the intersection where he was struck, but hasn’t committed to physical changes to the streetscape that would protect people from reckless drivers. DOT will have to act with more urgency to prevent further loss of life.

Carlos Gavilanes was killed in the 115th Precinct, and in the City Council district represented by safe streets opponent Francisco Moya.

  • Setty/Steven

    The section of Northern from its start near the Queensboro Bridge until about 78th Street suffers from being too big and open. It’s surrounded by surface parking. Without buildings or trees close by, people feel they are going slower than they really are. The lanes are wide, the white stripes on the street are long; the street signs can be read from a block away. Everything reads “highway.” This design encourages speeding and aggressive driving.

  • Jeff

    Not to sound too callous, but the street is simply working as designed. High-speed, high-capacity arterials in urban areas kill people. It’s just what they do.

  • van_vlissingen

    Agreed. There is great need to examine land-use changes on the Vision Zero priority corridors. I don’t know if you’ve been by Daniel Carter Beard Mall in Downtown Flushing but you also get that “open feeling” there too. In that location it is due to Northern being 10 lanes with a mall. Unsurprisingly, speeding is a problem there as was witnessed most recently by the bus crash.

  • 8FH

    This is tragic and it’s apparent something needs to be done about Northern Blvd, but I am heartened that the NYPD didn’t immediately blame the pedestrian here without any investigation like they usually do. Hopefully, this is the start to a new policy.

