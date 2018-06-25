NYPD: No Charges for Driver Who Killed 4-Year-Old Girl on Brooklyn Sidewalk and Left Scene

With seven deaths, motorists have killed more children age 14 or under in the first six months of 2018 than in any year since 2014, when NYC launched the Vision Zero program.

Video still: News 12
Video still: News 12

NYPD declined to file charges against a motorist who killed a 4-year-old girl on a Brooklyn sidewalk yesterday and left the scene.

Motorists have killed seven children age 14 or under in the first six months of this year, according to crash data tracked by Streetsblog. The last time city drivers killed seven or more children in a single year was 2014 — the first year of the Vision Zero program — when eight kids were fatally struck while walking or biking.

Luz Gonzalez and her mother, 39-year-old Reyna Candia, were walking by a laundromat at 82 Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick at around 4:30 p.m. when a driver exiting a parking spot ran the child over with a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV.

Video published by WNBC and News 12 shows Luz standing on the sidewalk before the collision, behind vehicles parked perpendicular to the building. The video shows the motorist backing up out of the spot, then pulling forward, remaining on the sidewalk.

“She told me, ‘Mommy I lost my shoe,’” Candia told the Daily News. “She went back and grabbed the shoe, and I sat down with her to put [it] on, on the sidewalk.”

The driver, identified only as a 38-year-old woman, left Luz and her injured mother on the pavement.

“I saw a car leaving, and I saw the mom moving toward the child,” a witness told the News. “When I saw the mom, the blood on the baby was coming nonstop.”

Luz sustained trauma to her chest and died at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where Candia was hospitalized in stable condition.

The News initially reported that the driver was pulled over “a few blocks away” and taken into custody. But by this morning NYPD was making excuses for her, telling the press she “was unaware she’d run over two people.”

According to Autotrader, all 2018 Nissan Rogues are at least equipped with a rearview camera, and more expensive models have cameras and other features that enable drivers to see and detect objects all around the vehicle.

A motorist proceeding with care does not hit two people on a sidewalk and drive away oblivious to the collision. It should be up to the courts to determine whether this driver was criminally culpable for killing Luz and injuring her mom, but true to form, NYPD has decided on its own that she should not be held accountable.

In keeping with his record of disinterest in pursuing justice for hit-and-run victims, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is MIA.

“She had to know,” said Candia. “I want her to pay, the person who did this, she has to pay.”

Luz Gonzalez was killed in the 83rd Precinct, and in the City Council district represented by Rafael Espinal.

  • Tooscrapps

    How are these even legal parking spots? They are designed so that you have to literally drive on the sidewalk to access them.

  • FlappyArms

    They’re not. I was going to file a complaint with the DOB about this, but someone beat me to it: http://a810-bisweb.nyc.gov/bisweb/OverviewForComplaintServlet?vlcompdetlkey=0002274572

    Looks like they also filed a couple other complaints.

  • neroden

    The NYPD members involved in this atrocity are now guilty as accessories-after-the-fact to this manslaughter.

    They *can* be arrested and charged. That is common law. The problem is finding someone to prosecute them, given that the DA is also a co-conspirator. Private prosecutions still exist in NY, but you have to find a judge who realized that.

  • William Lawson

    I once talked to the French parents of a girl who was killed by a speeding, non-yielding dump truck on the Upper East Side. Apparently losing their daughter wasn’t enough – the NYPD also had to inflict the pain upon them of telling them that the driver (unlicensed) wouldn’t face a single charge related to her death, despite the fact that multiple witnesses described him driving like a “bat out of hell” and despite the fact that her injuries were consistent with a dangerous rate of speed (she was cut in two) and despite the fact that she had the light and he didn’t yield. Cops didn’t even seek out any camera footage from nearby establishments. They couldn’t understand the concept of a police department point blank refusing to do their jobs in relation to a homicide and I found myself apologizing to them on behalf of the city. At the time I thought, wouldn’t it be great if they (and other grieving relatives) could launch a huge action against the city on the basis that point blank refusing them a chance of justice is a malicious act calculated to cause them maximum emotional distress.

  • Parent

    When it happened on 9th Street in Park Slope by the mayor’s gym, every politician in town – including Eric Gonzalez – vowed to do something. Here? Crickets. Shame on every elected official who doesn’t have the courage to tell the NYPD to change their outrageous indifference to the deaths of CHILDREN. Shame on them all.

  • ohnonononono

    Uh but how was this laundromat able to operate in this manner for any amount of time at all? This is pretty insane.

  • ohnonononono

    Google Street View shows this absurd makeshift “parking lot” existing since at least 2007. How was this laundromat able to operate with a “parking lot” that’s only able to be accessed by driving across the sidewalk in this manner for any amount of time at all? Who okayed that? They are responsible for this girl.

    Also gotta love that the local assemblywoman is suggesting… they put signs up warning people about backing cars?!

    Then the NBC video features a guy complaining about “these kids playing late at night” — this girl was killed at 4pm, on the sidewalk with her mom!

  • Tooscrapps

    To be fair, this is what your locsllocal precinct’s “parking lot” look like.

  • Tooscrapps

    I hope this girls family owns this parcel in due time.

  • Joe R.

    There are some businesses near me with the same “system”:

    https://www.google.com/maps/@40.7273961,-73.8130373,3a,75y,34.88h,82.31t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s3x1PUPZR_EbfKNglhwV0Bw!2e0!7i13312!8i6656

    Notice the curb cuts are only in a few places, not all along the block like they should be. The reason of course is so people can park at the curb also! So to access some of the spots you have to drive on the sidewalk. I don’t see how this could be legal. I guess in NYC it’s defacto legal to drive on the sidewalk but try riding a bike on one and you risk a heavy fine.

  • Joe R.

    The more I think about it the more I feel frontier justice is justified. When the law ignores your legitimate grievances you have the right to take justice (and vengeance) into your own hands. Had this happened to one of my family members it’s a given at least the driver would never be seen again. And the police failing to prosecute what is by all evidence a crime would probably eventually “disappear” as well. No, I wouldn’t personally do those deeds, but I have relatives who gladly would.

  • Joe R.

    The problem here is everyone in the chain of justice sees things only from a windshield perspective. In their minds, all these incidents are “accidents” where people just got in the way of the car. Until you can change that fundamental flaw in their thinking the situation is hopeless. As I said above, I strongly feel it might just be time for people to take matters into their own hands. Even better, off the guilty drivers by running them over with a car so as to avoid any possibility of prosecution.

