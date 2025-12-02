Acid Test: Will Doing Ayahuasca Finally Get Drug Agents to Stop Parking in the Bike Lane?

Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

It's a very simple question: Why are agents with the federal drug enforcement administration allowed to park in the 10th Avenue bike lane?

Ever since we started asking it back in September, we've gotten no answers from the Department of Transportation, which spent considerable time, effort and money to build a double-wide protected bike lane from 14th to 52nd streets only to see it rendered useless between 16th and 17th streets because Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized it for parking.

Nor have we gotten any answers from the DEA.

But no answers can provide clarity regarding why two branches of government are conspiring to force cyclists into traffic, where they can be killed or maimed.

We protested by smoking a joint in the bike lane. We ramped it up by snorting a suspicious powder. On a recent day, I was back to take ayahuasca, the psychedelic drug known for revelatory visions and inducing vomiting. (It's like War on Drugs meets War on Cars.)

If throwing up all over the bike lane doesn't get the DEA to find another place to park, we don't know what will (though if you have any ideas, please put them in the comments):