Protected Bike Lanes

Acid Test: Will Doing Ayahuasca Finally Get Drug Agents to Stop Parking in the Bike Lane?

Watch as I consume a psychedelic drug known for revelatory visions (and, trigger warning, inducing vomiting) in hopes of getting federal drug agents out of the 10th Avenue bike lane.

12:02 AM EST on December 2, 2025

This is your editor on drugs.

|Photo: Jane Kuntzman
It's a very simple question: Why are agents with the federal drug enforcement administration allowed to park in the 10th Avenue bike lane?

Ever since we started asking it back in September, we've gotten no answers from the Department of Transportation, which spent considerable time, effort and money to build a double-wide protected bike lane from 14th to 52nd streets only to see it rendered useless between 16th and 17th streets because Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized it for parking.

Nor have we gotten any answers from the DEA.

But no answers can provide clarity regarding why two branches of government are conspiring to force cyclists into traffic, where they can be killed or maimed.

We protested by smoking a joint in the bike lane. We ramped it up by snorting a suspicious powder. On a recent day, I was back to take ayahuasca, the psychedelic drug known for revelatory visions and inducing vomiting. (It's like War on Drugs meets War on Cars.)

If throwing up all over the bike lane doesn't get the DEA to find another place to park, we don't know what will (though if you have any ideas, please put them in the comments):

What a wrong, strange trip it's been.
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

