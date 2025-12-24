Wednesday’s Headlines: See You In Court Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Well, we all thought we'd ring out 2025 with a ruling by federal Judge Lewis Liman telling the Trump administration that congestion pricing was here to stay, but Liman (who has been in no hurry at all) delayed the whole case another months.

Lawyers for the feds and for the MTA will now return on Jan. 28 for oral arguments on both parties' motions for summary judgment — also known as beseeching the judge to rule in their favor.

We're still confident that Liman will rule in the MTA's favor, for all the reasons we've reported here, here, here and here. (That last story was illustrated by one of our favorite Streetsblog Photoshop Desk jobs of the year.)

But if you need some tea leaves, consider this: After the Trump administration sued to block congestion pricing earlier this year, the MTA sought and got a preliminary injunction because Liman said that they were likely to prevail on the merits when the case moved forward. And next month, it will. (Patch also covered.)

In other news: