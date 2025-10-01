Wednesday’s Headlines: This is Your DOT on Drugs Edition

The other day, we reported that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration had stolen one block of the 10th Avenue bike lane so agents could park their personal cars.

Well, to steal an old line from Nancy Reagan, we just said no to that crap.

Obviously we covered the illegal theft of public space — and we did a follow up on how local officials are demanding that the Department of Transportation do something to push back on the jackbooted thugs of the DEA who are making a great bike lane unsafe.

Then we went further. We pulled out a doobie and went to the DEA office to protest. Here's the result — Cheech and Chong would be proud:

In other news:

The subway fare will rise to $3 as expected ( NYDN NY Times ), but, of course, the Post is pretending that congestion pricing was supposed to permanently solve the need to fund transit (which no one ever said it would).

The Trump administration slashed counter-terrorism funding, which Streetsblog reported exclusively (though the Times followed up hours later without any credit to Dave Colon and David Meyer for breaking the story). It may all be moot, as a judge stayed the grant cut (but who knows if courts even matter anymore?). ( amNY

New kermit on the Lower East Side. ( Reddit

Intentionally running down kids on bikes is apparently a thing in New Jersey. ( PIX11

Open thread Wednesday: Will history remember Eric Adams kindly? Hell Gate reports Randy Mastro's answer on that one.

But cut Mastro some slack — perhaps when he was declaring Adams a great mayor, he didn't know that Hizzoner had hired one of his former girlfriends to a newly created (and high-paying) job as city "sports czar." ( NYDN

Speaking of our mayoral race, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen certainly knows his stuff (and exactly what to say to Hakeem Jeffries):

At event in DC, Sen. Chris Van Hollen keeps it going with HakeemJeffries over not endorsing @zohrankmamdani.bsky.social: if you can’t back the kind of campaign he ran, “don’t ask those young people to show up for other Democrats across the country — that’s the message that will be sent.” — Isaac Dovere (@isaacdovere.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T19:48:45.941Z