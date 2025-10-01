Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: This is Your DOT on Drugs Edition

Yes, that's our editor consuming drugs in front of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration office on 10th Avenue to protest the agency's seizure of the bike lane. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 1, 2025

I smoked a doobie at the Drug Enforcement Administration … for you!

The other day, we reported that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration had stolen one block of the 10th Avenue bike lane so agents could park their personal cars.

Well, to steal an old line from Nancy Reagan, we just said no to that crap.

Obviously we covered the illegal theft of public space — and we did a follow up on how local officials are demanding that the Department of Transportation do something to push back on the jackbooted thugs of the DEA who are making a great bike lane unsafe.

Then we went further. We pulled out a doobie and went to the DEA office to protest. Here's the result — Cheech and Chong would be proud:

In other news:

  • The subway fare will rise to $3 as expected (NYDN, NY Times), but, of course, the Post is pretending that congestion pricing was supposed to permanently solve the need to fund transit (which no one ever said it would).
  • The Trump administration slashed counter-terrorism funding, which Streetsblog reported exclusively (though the Times followed up hours later without any credit to Dave Colon and David Meyer for breaking the story). It may all be moot, as a judge stayed the grant cut (but who knows if courts even matter anymore?). (amNY)
  • New kermit on the Lower East Side. (Reddit)
  • Intentionally running down kids on bikes is apparently a thing in New Jersey. (PIX11)
  • Open thread Wednesday: Will history remember Eric Adams kindly? Hell Gate reports Randy Mastro's answer on that one.
  • But cut Mastro some slack — perhaps when he was declaring Adams a great mayor, he didn't know that Hizzoner had hired one of his former girlfriends to a newly created (and high-paying) job as city "sports czar." (NYDN)
  • Speaking of our mayoral race, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen certainly knows his stuff (and exactly what to say to Hakeem Jeffries):

At event in DC, Sen. Chris Van Hollen keeps it going with HakeemJeffries over not endorsing @zohrankmamdani.bsky.social: if you can’t back the kind of campaign he ran, “don’t ask those young people to show up for other Democrats across the country — that’s the message that will be sent.”

Isaac Dovere (@isaacdovere.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T19:48:45.941Z
  • Mets owner Steve Cohen's team underperformed on the field, but his casino scheme is doing great — even getting one-time vehement opponent Sen. Jessica Ramos to vote for it. (NY Post, NY Times)
  • We've been covering Instacart's Astro-Turf campaign to avoid regulation. Well, Uber does it, too. (Documented NY)
  • Tribeca Citizen has a nice primer on the upcoming community outreach process for Canal Street. Please make your voice heard.
  • This is what authoritarianism looks like: Journalists were battered and beaten by federal agents in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday. (NY Times, NYDN, amNY, Gothamist)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

President Trump's Second Term

West Side Pols Call on Trump Administration to Stop Illegally Blocking 10th Ave. Bike Lane

The DEA blockade of the 10th Avenue bike lane continues, and local politicians are demanding the federal agency stop denying cyclists safety.

October 1, 2025
Opinion

When the DOT Takes Your Bike: A Cyclist’s Guide to Getting It Back 

A bike commuter's frustrating journey through New York's bureaucratic maze reveals a hidden problem affecting cyclists citywide. 

October 1, 2025
Public Safety

BIG ZERO: Trump Stiffs MTA in ‘Sanctuary City’ Tantrum

The federal government is denying the MTA tens of millions of dollars in public safety funding over of New York's immigration policies.

September 30, 2025
Daylighting

Gale’s A-Blowin’: Brewer Abandons Daylighting Bill After Push By Parking-First DOT

DOT's anti-daylighting "scare tactics" have peeled off Council Member Gale Brewer, who says the policy will gobble up too many parking spots.

September 30, 2025
Data

DATA: Not Paying Fines? Keep Speeding, Says New York City

It's yet another case of "anything goes" for drivers in Adams's New York.

September 30, 2025
DOT

Bike Data Shows Huge Demand on Vanderbilt Ave. As Adams Administration Dithers

New stats show an immediate need for bike infrastructure on the crucial north-south connector.

September 30, 2025
