Tuesday’s Headlines: Going in Style Edition

It's no secret that we've had our issues with Council Member Bob Holden, a conservative Democrat from Queens.

But we've also cheered the lawmaker in those fewer instances when he's been right on livable streets issues. Today, we're in the cheering section. A few days ago, we published a great story about the tens of thousands of drivers who are committing "garage fraud" by registering their cars out of state even though they clearly live in New York. That story gave a hat-tip to Holden, who has been working on this issue.

Well, on Monday, Holden's office got in touch with us to tout the Council member's latest effort to reduce this form of fraud: He and his successor-elect, Phil Wong, just wrote a letter to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Finance Department Commissioner Preston Niblack begging the city to get involved.

"Garaging fraud places an unfair burden on compliant drivers and contributes to rising insurance costs across New York City," the pair wrote, adding that out-of-state-registered cars keep showing up in city records through "parking enforcement, camera violations, tolling data, and traffic stops."

Holden and his successor called on both officials to dig into the data (as we did earlier this month) and, more important, let the pols know of "any statutory, operational, or resource barriers that limit enforcement or follow-up on suspected garaging fraud cases."

So here's to Bob Holden for going out with class (well, not entirely!) on a legitimate public safety issue. Counter that with Mayor Adams, who has spent the last two months of his administration as an increasingly embittered jet-setter. Yesterday, he was flat-out bizarre:

In what may be his final mayoral press conference, Eric Adams says his next act will involve "using cryptocurrency to go after violence, educate our children and deal with antisemitism." — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) December 29, 2025

In other news: