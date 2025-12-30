Tuesday’s Headlines: Going in Style Edition

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
It's no secret that we've had our issues with Council Member Bob Holden, a conservative Democrat from Queens.
But we've also cheered the lawmaker in those fewer instances when he's been right on livable streets issues. Today, we're in the cheering section. A few days ago, we published a great story about the tens of thousands of drivers who are committing "garage fraud" by registering their cars out of state even though they clearly live in New York. That story gave a hat-tip to Holden, who has been working on this issue.
Well, on Monday, Holden's office got in touch with us to tout the Council member's latest effort to reduce this form of fraud: He and his successor-elect, Phil Wong, just wrote a letter to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Finance Department Commissioner Preston Niblack begging the city to get involved.
"Garaging fraud places an unfair burden on compliant drivers and contributes to rising insurance costs across New York City," the pair wrote, adding that out-of-state-registered cars keep showing up in city records through "parking enforcement, camera violations, tolling data, and traffic stops."
Holden and his successor called on both officials to dig into the data (as we did earlier this month) and, more important, let the pols know of "any statutory, operational, or resource barriers that limit enforcement or follow-up on suspected garaging fraud cases."
So here's to Bob Holden for going out with class (well, not entirely!) on a legitimate public safety issue. Counter that with Mayor Adams, who has spent the last two months of his administration as an increasingly embittered jet-setter. Yesterday, he was flat-out bizarre:
In other news:
- Kudos to the Times for crediting Streetsblog for our big scoop yesterday that Mayor Mamdani will be sworn in at midnight on Thursday in the abandoned subway station under City Hall. (The Post and amNY did not credit us.)
- Our other big scoop yesterday was how Mayor-elect Mamdani just appointed a recidivist bus lane blocker to help minority and women-owned businesses — though most outlets stuck to just regurgitating the press release. (NYDN, NY Post, amNY)
- More people are upset at people — or state and city governments — that don't shovel the sidewalk. (Gothamist)
- Citi Bike is partly blaming President Trump's tariffs for the latest fare increase that kicks in on Jan. 5. (Gothamist, amNY)
- Here's some good advice: Don't livestream on TikTok while you're driving. In fact, don't do anything but concentrate fully when you're driving. (NY Times)
- Listen to one of Zohran Mamdani's right-hand men talk about the incoming mayor. (The Dig)
- The Post is an old man shaking his fist at a cloud. But now, the Paper of Wreckage is shaking its fist at an old man ... beating the new fare gates.
- We don't usually print fake news, but this one seems almost plausible, especially at night. (The Onion)